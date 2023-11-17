It takes a certain amount of skill for a performer to interact with a computer-generated character on screen, but thankfully, most CGI characters aren't memorable enough to challenge an actor's star power. However, the same cannot be said for The Muppets. JimHenson's fuzzy puppet characters have so much personality and life to them that it can be difficult for the "human" characters to stand out in comparison. Because who's a bigger star than Miss Piggy?

Each of The Muppets films has its fair share of cameos, from entertainment figures to politicians. The films also feature more than a few Hollywood A-listers showing a different side of their personalities. These human performers play different roles opposite the Muppets, including heroes, villains, allies, foes, and everything in between. The best human performances in The Muppets successfully stand alongside Kermit and company; they might never pull the focus away from the beloved Muppets, but they manage to shine in their own way, playing off the puppets' energy to create endearing and unforgettable dynamics.

8 Ricky Gervais

'Muppets Most Wanted' (2014)

Muppets Most Wanted is, unfortunately, one of the weaker installments in the cinematic The Muppets franchise. The plot features Kermit going to a Goulag-like prison after his look-alike Constantine switches sides with him. Emmy-winning comedian and director Ricky Gervais plays Dominic Badguy, Constantine's frustrated sidekick.

It's a bad sign when an opening musical number of the disappointment of sequels ends up being the best part of the film, especially if it's a sequel. That being said, the one joy within The Muppets' world tour adventure is Constantine's villainy and Gervais' uncharacteristically restrained take on Dominic Badguy. It's fairly amusing to see Gervais get yelled at by a demented version of Kermit, and the pair serve as effective villains in an otherwise forgettable installment in The Muppets series. Gervais' dynamic with the puppet is brilliant, even if it's ultimately brought down by a generic screenplay.

7 Jeffrey Tambor

'Muppets From Space' (1999)

1999's Muppets From Space had a great idea behind it; where did Gonzo come from? Unfortunately, Gonzo didn't really work as the lead, and the film's emotional stakes fail because it's clear he will never leave his family with the Muppets. However, the film does have a lot of fun getting into Gonzo's fictional upbringing on a mysterious alien planet, which leads to many Men in Black-style gags. This includes Jeffrey Tambor in a scene-stealing role as the head of a fictional national security bureau that monitors the existence of alien species.

Tambor is adequate in his role, blending seamlessly into the over-the-top antics thanks to his own heightened comedic approach. Despite being among the weakest Muppet movies, Muppets From Space is still great fun, a mostly successful blend of sci-fi and comedy that benefits from Tambor's reliable presence.

6 Juliana Donald

'The Muppets Take Manhattan' (1984)

1984's The Muppets Take Manhattan is easily the most heartfelt and romantic installment in the series. After The Muppets are forced to temporarily break up, the characters decide to put on a revival performance in the Big Apple, which leads to the joyous celebration of Kermit and Piggy's marriage.

There's an element of legitimate drama in Muppets Take Manhattan that isn't present in the other installments. The conversations between Kermit and the waitress and aspiring fashion designer Jenny (Juliana Donald) about the grueling, often unrewarding nature of show business feel oddly realistic. Donald's dynamic with Kermit is sweet yet thoughtful and poignant, taking the plot into mature territory without sacrificing the brand's charm. Donald's Jenny is a big part of The Muppets Take Manhattan's success, thanks to her earnest and instantly relatable work opposite cinema's most famous puppet.

5 Amy Adams

'The Muppets' (2011)

The 2011 reboot of The Muppets examined the legacy of both the characters and the original series through the perspective of its biggest fans. Instead of starting off the adventure with Kermit, Fozzy, Miss Piggy, and the rest of the gang, The Muppets centers on the lifelong fan Gary (Jason Segel), his Muppet brother Walter, and his girlfriend Mary (Amy Adams).

The Muppets treats its charmingly silly plot with impressive commitment. Segel and Adams deliver winsome, delightful performances, injecting some much-welcome drama into the otherwise lighthearted plot. What's amusing is that the film plays out the relationship quarrels between Mary and Jason completely straight; it's hilarious to see Adams force Segel to choose between his human and Muppet loyalties. Amy Adams is the heart of The Muppets, a loveable and relatable presence that considerably elevates this wonderfully unique musical.

4 Steve Martin

'The Muppet Movie' (1979)

The Muppet Movie captured the same "lightning in a bottle" that made the original series so successful in the first place. The film serves as an origin story for the characters and chronicles how each member of the Muppet gang first got involved in show business. Several cameos populate the film, but few are more memorable than the particularly strange waiter Steve Martin plays.

Wearing short shorts and his worst expression, Martin spits out crude insults at Kermit in what feels like his audition for Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. The ever-reliable comedian is on fire during his scene, delivering a charmingly loathsome performance that makes him unlikable yet endlessly entertaining. Although he only has a few minutes of screen time, the revered comedian does the most, successfully stealing the spotlight away from Kermit and Piggy. Martin's cameo in The Muppet Movie is short but unforgettable, proving that there are truly no small roles.

3 Tim Curry

'Muppet Treasure Island' (1996)

Up until the groundbreaking success of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003, Hollywood hadn't yet cracked the formula of what made a great pirate movie. However, Muppet Treasure Island stands as one of the better 1990s pirate movies, a winning adventure that takes the Muppets to the high seas and successfully reinvents the classic novel.

Tim Curry captures an absurd sense of villainy that perfectly fits the classic character of Long John Silver. If there's any franchise that calls for Curry's absurdism, it's The Muppets, and the actor delivers. He is perhaps the only human performer who managed to steal the Muppets' thunder, thanks to his grandiloquent portrayal and the film's willingness to venture outside of its puppet comfort zone. Muppet Treasure Island is a delightful triumph, and Tim Curry is a large reason why.

2 Charles Grodin

'The Great Muppet Caper' (1981)

The Great Muppet Caper is somewhat of an anomaly within The Muppets franchise. While a majority of the other films focused on the characters' stage shows and off-screen lives, The Great Muppet Caper is a straight-up genre movie that just happens to feature Kermit, Fozzy, and Gonzo in leading roles.

The late great Charles Grodin gives a delightfully wicked performance as the master thief Nicky Holiday, who aims to win Miss Piggy's heart and dedicates several extended musical numbers to her. Like Amy Adams, Grodin isn't phoning it in; on the contrary, he's all-in on the film, treating the puppets with the same respect and dignity as any other co-star. It's the type of complete commitment that showed why Grodin's talents within the industry were so unique and why his performance ranks so highly among Muppet connoisseurs.

1 Michael Caine

'The Muppets Christmas Carol' (1993)

The Muppets Christmas Carol isn't just one of the best The Muppets films, but one of the greatest Charles Dickens adaptations ever. Although the film certainly adds a lot of fun, comical touches to the classic story, The Muppets Christmas Carol perfectly understands why Scrooge's redemption is such an endearing story.

Two-time Oscar winner Michael Caine treats Scrooge with the respect that such a great role requires but doesn't feel out of place singing and dancing alongside Kermit's Bob Cratchit. Caine captures Scrooge's anger, bitterness, and jadedness yet keeps things light and approachable, an impressive feat not many actors could pull. It's arguably the most emotional performance in a Muppet movie; who doesn't cry during "When Love Is Gone?"

