If you were a celebrity in the 1970s — musician, actor, or a Swiss mask theater troupe — then you were on The Muppet Show. Period. The madcap variety show with the manic Muppets was a hit that lasted five seasons (all which are available on Disney+, except for two episodes from season 5: Brooke Shields and Chris Langham). The truly remarkable genius of creator Jim Henson was in crafting a show that’s timeless, and guests were absolutely in on the fun. In fact, some fit in so perfectly that they could very well have been Muppets themselves.

George Burns (09/30/1977)

The incomparable George Burns was 81 when the episode was filmed, but his vaudeville past meets its perfect present. Burns' takedown of Fleet Scribbler (Jerry Nelson), a gossip column writer, is great, especially a well-timed puff of cigar smoke in the writer's face. The best, though, is Burns' repertoire with Gonzo (Dave Goelz). Eerily reminiscent of his classic routines with late wife Gracie Allen, their chemistry is undeniably funny, from dropping lines like "Gonzo fiddles while George Burns" to Gonzo telling inane stories about his childhood to Burns (his mother died two years before he was born).

Madeline Kahn (10/07/1977)

Madeline Kahn is one of Hollywood's greatest comediennes, one who mastered the art of seductive yet silly characters, and she shines in her episode. Her rendition of "Your Feet" is a perfect example of Kahn at her best. As with Burns, Gonzo's rapport with Kahn is a highlight of the episode, with the fuzzy blue Muppet infatuated with the star, so much so that he tries to woo her while wearing a magician's tuxedo (opening the door to a series of sight gags). Fun fact: the episode also features Kermit's (Jim Henson) classic earworm, "Happy Feet."

John Cleese (10/21/1977)

One of the series' absolute best features Monty Python's Flying Circus alum John Cleese, who co-wrote the episode. His penchant for authoritative, no-nonsense characters is the perfect foil for the Muppets' antics, while the absurdity of Python is on full display on the "Pigs In Space" sketch, where Cleese is a pirate, because why wouldn't a pirate be on a spaceship (and props for the nod to the classic "Dead Parrot" sketch)? His best bit in the show, though, is going full Basil Fawlty in the closing sketch "The Impossible Dream", a truly riotous bit of nonsense surrounding Cleese's refusal to sing, yes, "The Impossible Dream."

Steve Martin (12/09/1977)

The Muppet Show would land Steve Martin as a guest at the height of his "wild and crazy guy" stand-up days, and it shows. Martin is hilarious, taking his shtick and adding in the lunacy of the Muppets. The best example of this is Martin's stand-up balloon animal routine, with the added element of a large, angry balloon attacking Martin at the end. The banjo virtuoso also cracks out "Ramblin' Man" and "Dueling Banjos." One of the series' best episodes.

Julie Andrews (12/25/1977)

The effervescent Julie Andrews is absolutely charming in her guest role, which shouldn't be surprising to anyone. She and Kermit shine together, especially when she sings "Song for Kermit (When You Were a Tadpole)". It's a very sweet moment the two share. Andrews can bring the fun, too, in a Muppet-fied performance of "The Lonely Goatherd," from some movie she made, but not entirely positive (*cough cough* sarcasm).

Elton John (01/08/1978)

Elton John in the 1970s, with his outrageous outfits and huge sunglasses, looked like a Muppet himself, so for him to be the first real rock star on the program is almost a no-brainer, and just proves that the show really was the place to be. And he came to play, sharing some of his most popular songs with the likes of Muppet crocodiles ("Never eat the guest star at the beginning of the show"). And Kiki Dee be damned: the best version of "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" is John with Miss Piggy (Frank Oz). Best line in this episode? Sam the Eagle (Frank Oz), describing John: "Why does he dress like a stolen car?"

Cloris Leachman (02/12/1978)

The award-winning Cloris Leachman is fantastic in a unique episode, where pigs take over the theater and assume the identities of the Muppets (Kermit the Pig (Dave Goelz), for example). It's to her credit that Leachman more than holds her own against a skewed setup of an already skewed show. Leachman even saves the day by organizing a hog calling contest ("after all, I'm from Iowa").

Gilda Radner (04/02/1978)

With her background in sketch comedy, Gilda Radner is no stranger to quips, gags, songs and more, and she is absolutely fluid in her performance here. Radner has not one but two bits in the show that are legitimate classics. The first is the "Carrots of Penzance" sketch, a Spinal Tap level misinterpretation of her request for a seven-foot-tall parrot. The second is in Muppet Labs, where Radner accidentally sprays superglue everywhere, leading to some great physical comedy involving Radner and the entire cast getting stuck to everything and everyone.

Alice Cooper (11/24/1978)

Elton John may have been the first rock star on the show, but the vote for the Least Likely celebrity to be on The Muppet Show That Was on The Muppet Show award has to go to shock rocker Alice Cooper. Truth is, they barely had to twist his rubber arm to do it, resulting in one of the most memorable episodes of the series. Cooper is clearly having fun with his stage persona on the show, playing it up as an assistant to the Devil himself, tempting the Muppets with fame and riches in exchange for their souls. A family-friendly transaction, though.

Danny Kaye (12/25/1978)

His name is largely forgotten now, but Danny Kaye could seemingly do anything: actor, singer, dancer, comedian, pilot, cooking and a tireless advocate for humanitarian causes. His guest shot on the show allows Kaye to show off his multitude of talents, including singing a sweet rendition of "Inchworm" and cooking with the Swedish Chef (Jim Henson) while looking like the Swedish Chef. Top marks go to his "Cheek to Cheek" song and dance with the indomitable Miss Piggy, a moment of comic genius as the two try to one up the other.

Leslie Uggams (01/26/1979)

There's so much to love about Leslie Uggams' guest spot. The consummate performer is simply a delight, delivering her vibrant song and dance skills deftly. This is especially true as she interacts with another guest star on the episode, Big Bird (Caroll Spinney), as they sing "Love Will Keep Us Together" together. Uggams also shines in a sketch with seldom-used Muppet Lew Zealand (Jerry Nelson), where the two exchange a series of fish puns (Uggams: What does it take to become a great boomerang fish thrower? Lew: Well, you've gotta get sole... and if you can't get sole, get a halibut).

Mark Hamill (02/29/1980)

Just a few months prior to the release of The Empire Strikes Back, Mark Hamill appears on the show as Luke Skywalker and Luke's cousin, Mark Hamill, and it's a blast(er). Luke is Luke, doing the things he would do in Star Wars, like commandeer Swinetrek from the Pigs in Space sketch to find Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew, also along for the ride). This leaves Mark to be, well, Mark; doing impersonations, telling jokes, singing and dancing. And it works. We even get to see C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) tap dance (and Gonzo's fiendish Dearth Nadir).

Carol Burnett (02/08/1981)

What can one say about Carol Burnett that hasn't been said before a million times over? The comedienne flawlessly builds up "frustration" at the surrounding zaniness throughout the episode before losing it on Kermit. It's a master of the craft tempering her delivery for the betterment of the show, and it's amazing to watch. Burnett even sings, a talent she doesn't use often, and she's good. The closing, though, nails it as she tries in vain to do the "Lonely Asparagus Sketch" dressed as an asparagus. Fun fact: the episode is the only one to win an Emmy for writing.