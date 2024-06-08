The Big Picture Muppet*Vision 3D was Jim Henson's final project for The Muppets, though the Disney attraction would not debut until after his death in 1990.

The attraction combined groundbreaking 4D elements, preserving the authentic Muppet experience.

Muppet*Vision 3D embodies Henson's legacy, maintaining the characters' connection with the audience.

Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, The Great Gonzo, and the rest of the characters in The Muppets are among the most famous pop culture figures of all-time. Ever since the debut of The Muppet Show in 1974, the characters have appeared in countless offshoot projects, including several popular specials and a broadly successful film series. Multiple generations of artists and fans have gotten to play within the sandbox, keeping The Muppets relevant to the current times. However, the purest and most effective projects involving The Muppets are those that involved their original creator, Jim Henson.

As detailed in the excellent Disney+ documentary Jim Henson: Idea Man from director Ron Howard, Henson felt that it was important to treat his characters with respect. Unlike Sesame Street, a show ostensibly made to help primary children’s education, The Muppet Show was aimed at a more general audience, and was often groundbreaking in its technical achievements. Henson’s ambitions ranged beyond just The Muppets, as he also developed more mature fantasy films like The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth. In addition, Henson completed work on the Muppet*Vision 3D attraction for Disney parks shortly before his tragic death in 1990.

Muppet*Vision 3D Was Jim Henson’s Final Muppets Project

The late 1980s were an interesting period for The Muppets. Despite its immense popularity, The Muppet Show ended its television run in 1981 because Henson felt that he had done everything he could with the show, and it was time to move on to new creative projects, per Jim Henson: Idea Man. 1984’s Muppets Take Manhattan had essentially wrapped up the film franchise, allowing Henson to begin working on his more ambitious endeavors. However, Henson still grew concerned about the future of his characters, as the strain of being the business head of Henson Associations was beginning to take a toll on him, as described in the Idea Man documentary. Henson sold the rights to Walt Disney Studios in 1989, ceding creative control of future projects involving his original characters. As part of the agreement, an original 4D experience was set to debut at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Muppet*Vision 3D is a 4D experience that shows the Muppets trying to pull off a new stage show. A pre-show involved Kermit leading audiences on a guided tour throughout Muppet Studios, giving an “inside look” on how they perform their sketches and acts. This allowed for many fun references to the history of The Muppets; the grumpy Statler and Waldorf even provide their own form of caustic commentary as the situation naturally turns into chaos. Dealing with Gonzo’s shenanigans and Fozzie’s strange ideas for the show are enough to make Kermit stressed out, but the tension escalates when the 3D spirit known as “Waldo” (voiced by Steve Whitmire) starts creating chaos. Waldo was a character that Henson had first utilized on his variety series The Jim Henson Hour, which was sadly canceled in its first season.

Although it was one of the best projects that he ever worked on, Henson sadly did not live to see the completion of Muppet*Vision 3D. The attraction opened one year following his death once the full licensing agreement was reached. While it was sadly a show he never got to experience in the park itself, Henson was a lifelong fan of Disney parks, as described in Jim Henson: Idea Man. Seen as one of the most popular attractions at Hollywood Studios, Muppet*Vision 3D was later brought to the Disney California Location in Anaheim in 2001. However, the attraction was officially closed in 2014 and replaced by For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.

Muppet*Vision 3D Was a Groundbreaking Visual and Technical Experience

While he earned the reputation of being a board comedic entertainer, Henson was highly ambitious in the technical aspects of filmmaking, and was continuously enthusiastic about utilizing new formats. Muppet*Vision 3D was an ambitious 4D experience that combined Audio-Animatronics with 4D elements, including smoke, lights, bubbles, projections, and live performances. It’s not hard to imagine that if Henson had lived, he would have been at the forefront of developing computer-generated imagery alongside filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and James Cameron in the 1990s. Today, it remains one of the most popular attractions at any Disney Parks.

Muppet*Vision 3D Is One of the Most Important Muppets Projects

Despite spanning no longer than 15 minutes, Muppet*Vision 3D embodies everything that makes the characters so special. It’s another fourth-wall breaking experience in which the audience learns to treat the characters as “real,” and learn about the fictional “process” of putting on an episode of The Muppet Show. The audience’s connection with Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the rest of the gang is what makes Muppet*Vision 3D so important years after its debut. While its technical prowess has certainly been topped by other Disney Parks attractions, it's Henson’s sincerity with the project that makes it so important.

Muppet*Vision 3D also represents the last version of the “original” Muppets before they were turned over to Disney. While Disney released five Muppets films after Henson’s death, including the wildly popular The Muppets Christmas Carol in 1992, they generally lacked the specificity of the original programs. Henson clearly wanted his characters to endure, and Muppet*Vision 3D is a critical part of his legacy.

Jim Henson: Idea Man is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

