The Muppets are some of the few TV characters and intellectual properties (IP) to transcend their TV show and become more famous for their movies. After the success of their first three movies, The Muppet Movie, The Great Muppet Caper, and The Muppets Take Manhattan between 1979 and 1984, the Jim Henson characters transitioned to Muppet-themed adaptations of classic stories. These movies include their retellings of classic stories, such as A Muppet Christmas Carol starring Michael Caine, Muppet Treasure Island starring Tim Curry, and The Muppets' Wizard of Oz. Naturally, IP that is old enough becomes public domain, meaning there is an abundance of stories The Muppets can adapt without issue, but now with Disney owning not only the Jim Henson characters but also an abundance of acquisitions from Fox, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, here are 10 adaptations the Muppets could theoretically remake under Disney's banner

1 Star Wars

This 1977 story from the mind of George Lucas took the world by storm and changed the face of franchise filmmaking forever. The story, which has since been passed down from generation to generation much like the myths of old, is firmly cemented as part of the zeitgeist, making it a true classic. Rewriting the story of A New Hope with a different cast of characters for comedic effect is nothing new, however, with adaptations from Family Guy and Robot Chicken falling under parody. This however would be a retelling, with rights to all the original material. Imagine a galaxy far, far away where Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo and the gang travel the stars in a galactic epic.

2 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Muppets

Image via Walt Disney Animation Studios

Disney's recent live-action remakes of their classic animated stories have earned financial success for the company! Many of their remaining animated classics have been announced as having live-action remakes in the works, including Walt Disney's feature debut from 1937 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. But how does one remake this film, with all its problematic elements, in this day and age? One way is to replace the problematic elements with Muppets and give the story a fuzzy facelift. Snow White and the Seven Muppets would see a live-action performance of Snow White as she stumbles upon a fairytale cottage in the woods inhabited by everyone's favorite entertainers. Instead of Doc, Sleepy, and Grumpy, what about Gonzo, Rowlf, and Animal? It's the same fairytale story with a different ensemble of comic relief to surround the human performers.

3 Halloweentown

Image via Disney

With three sequels since the 1998 original film, Disney has always seen the franchise potential of Halloweentown even if it has never fully been reached. After its lead and most iconic cast member Debbie Reynolds passed away in 2016, it's not hard to see why the franchise doesn't seem to have any plans for further installments any time soon. It's certain that some kind of re-Vamp (pun intended) is required in order to give this series new blood. Cue the Muppets, who after 2021's Muppets Haunted Mansion, have certainly proven their ability to helm Disney's macabre spooky-season IP. Imagine an adaptation where not only do young kids in need of a life lesson stumble upon the world of Halloween but also the world of Muppets, in one fell swoop!

4 Titanic

Image via 20th Century Fox

In light of James Cameron's return to our screens and the re-release of his 1997 hit to celebrate its 25th anniversary, Titanic has continued to make waves. The story of 1912's "unsinkable ship" sinking is a part of history and therefore is public domain for anyone to adapt. It is, however, the specific and original story of Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) that had audiences flocking to the cinema for months in 1997, making Cameron's romance the highest-grossing film for 12 years. Although tragedy isn't usually the Muppets' go-to story, it's hard not to imagine Kermit and Miss Piggy's hilarious spin on this record-breaking movie now that Disney has its hands on it. In 2006, Muppets TV featured Miss Piggy re-enacting the "I'm the king of the world!" scene from the movie, and Miss Piggy even sang Céline Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' in 2014's Muppets Most Wanted, proving the starlet's interest in the project.

5 Night at the Museum

2006's Night at the Museum saw Ben Stiller's Larry Daley take on the job of a night guard at the Museum of Natural History only to discover that at night, the exhibits all come to life. Two live-action sequels followed, and in 2022, Disney+ released Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, an animated movie starring the voice talents of Zachary Levi and Steve Zahn. It's clear that Disney is eager to maintain the momentum of the series and is open to experimenting with the approach, making it the perfect material for a Muppets adaptation. A live-action night guard, surrounded by exhibitions performed by the Muppets could make for a fun twist, with Fozzie as Teddy (Bear) Roosevelt and an eclectic ensemble for all the Muppets to take part.

6 Inside Out

Image via Pixar

Pepe, Gonzo, and the gang are wondering what could be getting Kermit down. He's usually the life of the party! Dr. Bunsen Honeydew might have a contraption that could give us an insight into Kermit's mind. Beaker (as Fear), Sam the Eagle (Disgust), Rowlf (Sadness), Animal (Anger), and Walter (Joy) seem to be pulling the strings (not that Muppets have strings, of course)! In this new story based on Pixar's Inside Out, Disney would have the opportunity to introduce Pixar fans to the Muppets and Muppet fans to Pixar (thought we imagine there is probably some crossover), as well as educate children in the lessons of understanding your emotions.

7 Alice in Wonderland

Image via Disney

Doesn't Electric Mayhem scream Lewis Carroll? They're such a match made in heaven that in the Brooke Shields episode of the original The Muppet Show, Shields starred as Alice in a Muppet production of Alice in Wonderland. Backstage, Miss Piggy (in typical Piggy fashion) detested her casting as the Queen of Hearts, hoping to replace Shields as Alice. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew's special effects caused Shields to grow enormously, much like Alice does in the books, but she became too big to leave her dressing room. Soon after, she becomes so small that Miss Piggy attempts to "accidentally" step on her, making for a zany episode only the Muppets could get away with. The original novel is public domain, but only Disney can use iconic imagery from the 1951, 2010, and 2016 movies, and the Muppets certainly deserve the opportunity.

8 Alien

Image via 20th Century Fox

Hollywood is about to make its first movie in space! Tom who? No, we're talking about the Muppets, who (in this hypothetical adaptation of Ridley Scott's Alien) set off to make a "Pigs in Space" movie starring Link Hogthrob and Miss Piggy, with the backstage crew featured in the ABC workplace sitcom The Muppets which ran from 2015 to 2016. They make history, launching into space to film only to stumble upon a nest of alien eggs. This classic movie is ripe for some tongue-in-cheek Muppet gore and the opportunity for a Sigourney Weaver cameo among others!

9 The Avengers

One Disney-owned ensemble of colorful archetypes mimics another. As if Miss Piggy needed an excuse to fight with her signature pork-chop! Now with an almost complete collection of Marvel Comics character rights, Disney's Muppet Avengers could either remain faithful to the 2012 film, or it could branch off to pay homage to all the comics' wonderful heroes and villains. The history between Marvel and The Jim Henson Company is richer than you might realise, with Star Comics, a division of Marvel Comics, beginning a comic book series based on the Fraggle Rock TV show in 1985, and the animated series Muppet Babies having been co-produced by Marvel Productions from 1984 to 1990.

10 Indiana Jones

Image via Lucasfilm Ltd.

With Harrison Ford hanging up the whip, uninterested in seeing another actor don the hat, perhaps he could allow a charming frog to do so? If that makes you wonder why the mental image of Kermit as the iconic hero seems familiar, it could be for a number of reasons. Even before Disney owned the rights to Lucasfilm, Kermit stood in for Indiana Jones at the Disney-MGM Studios attraction Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular during The Muppets at Walt Disney World (an episode of The Magical World of Disney from 1990). Palisades Toys also released an action figure of "Adventure Kermit" based on this appearance, and Gonzo even takes on the role in a computer game called The Great Gonzo in WordRider.