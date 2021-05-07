The Muppets are definitely having a resurgence (but then again, when did they ever truly go out of style?). Now that Disney+ has become the new home of many beloved Muppet specials, movies and shows, both past and present, it turns out that they have future surprises in store for fans as well! The streaming service has tapped Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn to announce the Muppets' first-ever Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion, which will debut this fall.

The brand-new special will feature a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, all-new music and spooky fun for families to enjoy together. The announcement was made in part to help celebrate the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products’ "Halfway to Halloween" event.

Image via Disney+

The new Halloween special isn't the only Muppets content that long-time or even newer fans can engage with on the streaming service. Disney+ is also home to several of the classic Muppets films, including 1979's The Muppet Movie, 1981's The Great Muppet Caper, 1984's The Muppets Take Manhattan and (my personal favorite) 1992's The Muppet Christmas Carol starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, as well as newer fare like 2011's The Muppets and Muppets Now, which premiered last year. Those who want to embrace even more nostalgia can also check out episodes of The Muppet Show, which ran for five seasons between 1976 and 1981 and featured many great celebrity cameos.

Muppets Haunted Mansion will premiere this fall exclusively on Disney+. Check out the official announcement from Gonzo and Pepe below:

Here's the synopsis for Muppets Haunted Mansion:

Muppets Haunted Mansion takes place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.

