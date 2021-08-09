The Haunted Mansion has 999 happy haunts, but there's always room for one more. Could #1,000 be a Muppet?

The Muppets have taken on New York City, space, and the wonderful world of Oz — and now, thanks to Disney+, they’ll be braving the Haunted Mansion this fall. Entertainment Weekly has released our first look at Muppets Haunted Mansion, a new special featuring everyone’s favorite Jim Henson creatures interacting with one of Disneyland’s most beloved attractions, promising plenty of spooks and some rather spectacular Halloween looks.

Released on the fifty-second anniversary of The Haunted Mansion’s opening at Disneyland, the new photos showcase four of our favorite Muppets outfitted in their Halloween best: Gonzo and Pepe the Prawn, dressed to the nines in a pair of snazzy suits, and Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy dressed as...each other? It might not be easy being green, but Piggy seems to pull her glamorous Kermit look off flawlessly — as always.

Image via Disney+

Taking place on Halloween, the special is set to feature everyone’s favorite Muppets “when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.” What spooks and specters he will encounter, we have yet to find out. Will longtime fans of the attraction get to seek the Muppets encounter singing busts? Floating candelabras? A ghostly waltz? Perhaps even the infamous Hatbox Ghost or Madame Leota will make an appearance, but fans will just have to wait and see.

Muppets Haunted Mansion was announced back in May, with a video of Gonzo and Pepe announcing the gang’s new “terrifying tale of total scariness," with extra-spooky lightning effects for added oomph. (Effects that only Gonzo can seem to conjure, much to Pepe’s dismay). The spooktacular extravaganza will be the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special, featuring, according to EW, new music, celebrity cameos, and scares that are friendly for the whole family.

Disney has not yet announced a premiere date for Muppets Haunted Mansion, but Muppet aficionados can catch up on their puppeteered pals’ adventures with The Muppet Show, with all episodes of the classic series now streaming on Disney+. Check out the new images below.

