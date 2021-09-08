Today, on The Muppets official Twitter account, fans have been given a formal invitation to dare enter Muppets Haunted Mansion next month. The post included a poster to advertise the show which featured some of our favorite characters from the Muppets dressed appropriately for this "spooky swinging soiree," while a Muppets Haunted Mansion release date has also been announced.

It’s been an year since Muppets Now aired on Disney+. And this year, the platform is bringing us a Halloween special of the beloved show. In Muppets Haunted Mansion the great Gonzo will be dared to stay one night in the iconic, spooky Haunted Mansion located in Disney’s theme park. Will he be able to last until the morning and keep his fear at bay? This scary story will include the whole gang of Muppets as spontaneous appearances, including all our favorites like Kermit the frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, the Swedish Chef, Sam the Eagle among others. To add the cherry on top, there will also be some celebrity cameos, which include the likes of Darren Criss and Geoff Keighley.

RELATED: Darren Criss Cast as the Caretaker in Disney+’s ‘Muppet Haunted Mansion’ Special

The first-look pictures showed Miss Piggy and Kermit dressed as each other but the poster shows them dressed in appropriate formal fashion for a fancy soiree, donning iconic outfits from the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disney's theme parks. As the first ever Muppets Halloween special, it will include some new original songs like "Rest In Peace," "Live Hereafter," and "Tie The Tango." Muppets Haunted Mansion is directed by Kirk R. Thatcher and executive produced by Bill Barretta, Andrew Williams, David Lightboy and Leigh Slaughter.

This original Muppets special will be available for streaming on Disney+ on October 8.

KEEP READING: Every Muppet Movie Ranked From Worst To Best

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Midnight Mass’ Trailer Shows Faith Leading to Madness in Mike Flanagan’s New Netflix Horror Series This could be the end of everything, so why don't we go somewhere only we know.

Read Next