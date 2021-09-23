"Everything here will seem familiar, but your eyes may deceive you."

Disney+ has just released the first trailer for its mash-up Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion. The beloved Disney theme park attraction finally gets the Muppets treatment, and the result is as goofy (and as star-studded) as you might expect.

Right from the jump, the trailer lays out the fun of mixing these properties, opening with a ghastly voice welcoming us "to the home of fear and fright." But just as that narration is getting truly spooky, it gets cut off by Muppet ghosts, insisting that "this is a family show." From there, Will Arnett as the Ghost Host lays out the premise: Gonzo and Pepé must survive the night in the titular Haunted Mansion or be condemned to stay there forever. They're, of course, subject to all of the creepy effects Disney park fans know well, from the stretching room to the crystal ball of Madame Leota (here renamed Madame Pigota), but the scariest might just be a ghostly Fozzie's standup routine.

The trailer also features some of the other non-Muppet cast, including Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson, Glee's Darren Criss, Community's Yvette Nicole Brown, and Full House's John Stamos, all of whom get called out by name, along with Kermit and Miss Piggy. We also catch glimpses of some of the rest of the human cast, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Alfonso Ribiero, Machete star Danny Trejo, and SNL alum Sasheer Zamata. There are plenty more we don't see, including the late Ed Asner in his final onscreen role.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Every Muppet Movie Ranked From Worst To Best

The special is directed by Kirk Thatcher, who has previously written and directed on a number of Muppet shows and specials, including Disney+'s revival series, Muppets Now. Thatcher co-wrote the special with Muppets Now writer Kelly Younger, who is also co-executive producing. Executive producers include puppeteer Bill Barretta, longtime Muppet producer Andrew Williams, and Muppets Now EPs David Lightboy and Leigh Slaughter.

With those deft hands at the helm, this special promises to be an absolute delight, taking the Muppets into scary new territory with their first-ever Halloween special. Perhaps more importantly, they'll take the Haunted Mansions to even goofier heights, including an array of new original songs like "Rest In Peace," "Live Hereafter," and "Tie The Tango." It's time for the Haunted Mansion to meet the Muppets.

Muppets Haunted Mansion arrives on Disney+ October 8. Check out the trailer below:

KEEP READING: ‘Muppets Now’ Review: A Dazzling, Slyly Subversive Return to Greatness

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Review: A Misguided Misfire of Monumental Proportions Mental health is a delicate issue that ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ handles in the clumsiest manner possible.

Read Next