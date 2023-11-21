The Big Picture Muppets Mayhem has been canceled after one season on Disney+, disappointing fans who won't see more episodes of the beloved franchise.

Previous attempts at reviving The Muppets on Disney+ have also failed to attract a large audience, leaving the future of the characters uncertain.

The success of The Muppets on Disney was last seen with the 2011 musical tale, but subsequent attempts, including Muppets Most Wanted, were not as well received.

Once again, it looks like The Muppets haven't found success on Disney+, as Variety reports that Muppets Mayhem has been canceled after one season. The latest attempt at reviving the franchise on the streaming platform won't come back for more episodes, with the band known as Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem not being able to say goodbye to their fans. The first season contained ten episodes, which will remain available for streaming on the platform. No other projects related to the property are currently in development at the studio, with the future of The Muppets uncertain.

Previous attempts at making a hit show with The Muppets on Disney+ included Muppets Now!, a short-form series released during the summer of 2020, followed by Muppets Haunted Mansion, with the beloved characters entering the setting of Disneyland's classic attraction. Despite trying multiple times to attract new audiences to the adventures of the wholesome puppets, Disney was never able to put out a hit for the franchise when it comes to their streaming platform. And after trying several times to find a project that could spark interest, it remains to be seen if the studio will give the characters another chance, or if they will wait to wait indefinitely.

The last time The Muppets was a successful property for Disney was when the 2011 musical tale starring Jason Segel and Amy Adams premiered in theaters, taking $165 million at the global box office against a fairly moderated budget. After the positive reception the film faced upon release, a sequel entered development, and Muppets Most Wanted was released three years after the previous installment. The sequel wasn't as well received as its predecessor, sending the characters to the series of television endeavors they've been involved in over the past decade.

The Legacy and Future of The Muppets

There was a time when The Muppet Show was a golden standard for children's television, with several celebrities joining the fun of what was constructed as a late night show for the youngest members of the audience. But in recent years, the friendly characters haven't been able to connect with audiences, even when a reboot of their series in the style of The Office premiered on ABC. Hopefully, the Muppets will be able to find a new occasion to play the music and light the lights at some point in the future. In the meantime, Disney+ will continue to offer content related to the franchise.

All episodes of The Muppets Mayhem are available to stream on Disney+.

The Muppets Mayhem Release Date May 10, 2023 Cast Anders Holm, tahj mowry, Bill Barretta, Peter Linz Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy Seasons 1

