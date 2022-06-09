Saara Chaudry and Anders Holm will soon be sharing the screen with The Muppets. Disney+ has announced that the two have been cast in the upcoming musical comedy series The Muppets Mayhem. Chaudry will play Hannah in the series. In the show, Hannah has taken her online make-up videos and created a social media empire. However, her success has put a strain on her relationship with her older sister Nora (played by Lilly Singh). Chaudry's previous work includes Disney+'s The Mysterious Benedict Society, YouTube Original's Lockdown, and the 2017 animated film The Breadwinner (directed by Nora Twomey).

Holm will play JJ in the series. The character is described as an uber-cool tech entrepreneur, who used to be a nerdy intern. He is also Nora's ex and hopes to win her back. Holm's previous work includes Netflix's Inventing Anna, NBC's Champions, and the 2018 Netflix film Game Over, Man! (directed by Kyle Newacheck). Tahj Mowry has also been previously announced to star in the series. He will play Gary "Moog" Moogwski.

The Muppets Mayhem will follow The Electric Mayhem Band, according to Deadline. The group consists of Dr. Teeth (Bill Barretta), Animal (Eric Jacobson), Floyd Pepper (Matt Vogel), Janice (David Rudman), Zoot (Dave Goelz), and Lips (Peter Linz). In the series, the band will work with Nora to record their first studio album.

RELATED: 'The Muppets Mayhem': Tahj Mowry Joins Lilly Singh in Disney+ Series

The series is being developed by Adam F. Goldberg, Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes. Goldberg's previous work includes ABC's Schooled, Imaginary Mary, and The Goldbergs. For The Muppets franchise, Barretta plays Pepe the King Prawn, and is also the current actor to play Rowlf the Dog and the Swedish Chef. Goldberg and Barretta will also be executive producers for the series. Yorkes will be a co-executive producer.

Michael Bostick and Kris Eber will be executive producers for the series. The Muppet Studio's David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter will also be executive producers. "We are so excited to bring the story of The Electric Mayhem Band to the front and center of this new series," Lightbody previously said in March. "They've been entertaining audiences since The Muppet Show, which debuted 45 years ago, so it's wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles." It will be produced by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio.

The Muppets Mayhem will be joining other Muppet projects that have been created for Disney+. The series Muppets Now premiered on the streaming service in July 2020. The Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion, inspired by the Disney theme park attraction, premiered on Disney+ in October 2021.

No official release date has been announced for The Muppets Mayhem. In the meantime, fans can see The Electric Mayhem in The Muppets Show, which is currently available to stream on Disney+.