The 'Smart Guy' actor will take on one of the leading roles in Disney+'s newest Muppets based venture.

The Muppets are getting another friend! Today, Variety announced that Smart Guy star Tahj Mowry was tapped to co-lead in Disney+’s upcoming series, The Muppets Mayhem. Mowry will join the live-action cast alongside the previously announced Lilly Singh, who will star in the toe-tapping show.

Mowry signs on as music aficionado Gary “Moog” Moogowski, who acts as a “Deadhead” to the Muppet band and follows them along on the road, never missing a live performance. With a name that is no doubt paying homage to the famous synthesizer and electronic instrument company, Moog is sure to be an asset to the band as they take on the world. Knowing everything about the musicians also has its perks for Moog, who has a crush on Singh’s character, Nora. Hoping to get closer to the musician’s manager, Moog will use his in depth knowledge of all things The Electric Mayhem Band to give Nora tips and tricks on how to handle the sometimes out of control performers. By stepping up to the challenge, Moog is hoping to grow the pair's friendship into something more.

The Muppets Mayhem will center around the eponymous group, The Electric Mayhem Band, as they strike out to record their debut album. The band is made up of vocalist and keyboard player Dr. Teeth, singer and bassist Floyd Pepper, lead guitarist and singer Janice, saxophonist Zoot, trumpet blower Lips, and — of course — the wild Animal on the drums.

Perhaps best known for his leading role on Smart Guy, Mowry is the perfect choice for the part of Moog in The Muppets' newest venture. Already having a draw within the millennial community, the actor is sure to bring in a wider audience for the Disney+ series, particularly those watching the show with a younger generation. Those early fans of Mowry’s will also remember him from the series Sister, Sister where he appeared alongside his real life sisters, Tia and Tamara Mowry. In more recent years, Mowry starred in Freeform’s comedy series Baby Daddy, which ran from 2012-2017.

As for The Muppets Mayhem, the series was initially announced back in March and hails from Adam F. Goldberg, who also created the ABC hit sitcom The Goldbergs. Along with longtime Muppets creatives Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes, Goldberg shaped the newest rockin’ installment in the long-running fan favorite franchise.

With the newest casting announcement surrounding The Muppets Mayhem, fans can expect some great live-action acting paired with the longstanding talent of The Electric Mayhem Band. A release date for the series has not been announced at this time.

