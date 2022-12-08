With The Muppets Mayhem arriving on Disney+ in the new year, fans of The Muppets are excited to see their favorite band back together in an all-new show centered around Electric Mayhem. And while the band stars Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Lips and Zoot, there are plenty of other Muppets that could be added to the mix.

RELATED: Things You Never Knew About Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem

While the band is already set to meet Lilly Singh's Nora and Tahj Mowry's Moog, fans hope to see these memorable Muppets cross paths with old friends like Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, Waldorf and Statler and, of course, Kermit the Frog.

Fozzie Bear

Fozzie Bear is The Muppet's resident comedian, best known for his famous catchphrase, "Wocka, wocka!" at the end of each joke. Despite the constant ridicule this bear faces for his comedy, it never stops him from taking the stage and giving it his all with each performance.

Whether it's as an opening act or needing some new management, Fozzie could easily pop into an episode of Muppets Mayhem to reunite with his Electric Mayhem friends, or maybe even get some comedy advice from Nora's portrayer, comedic Youtuber and actor Lilly Singh.

Gonzo

The Muppets' signature stuntman goes by a lot of professional names, but most people call him Gonzo. This blue Muppet may not know his own species, but this daredevil often knows how to nail stunts better than the rest of them.

Having mastered all kinds of risky performances, Gonzo could teach a thing or two to Electric Mayhem as they prep for concerts while they record their new album. Pyro, balloons, knife-throwing, Gonzo knows it all and could help the band turn their concert into a spectacular much like his old performances on The Muppet Show.

Rizzo

Rizzo the Rat is a sneaky, pizza-loving Muppet who often scurried around The Muppet Show before landing a starring role in the Christmas classic The Muppet Christmas Carol. Being the owner of the real-life pizza joint PizzeRizzo at Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World in the park's Muppets-themed land, this rat always knows how to eat.

RELATED: The Best Human Performances Across All the Muppet Movies

Rizzo could join Electric Mayhem on their new series as a caterer, offering the band and their team the best pizza in town as they record their new album and plan their musical success.

Beaker

Beaker is the memorable, orange assistant to Dr. Bunsen Honeydew in the Muppet Labs sketches on The Muppet Show, but this muppet may also be remembered as the assistant stagehand to Beauregard during the show's third season.

With all of his experience assisting others, Beaker would be the perfect muppet to be the assistant of any member of the band, or their manager Nora. Or if he's feeling risky, Beaker could join Electric Mayhem for a duet after memorably singing "Feelings" and "Danny Boy" on The Muppet Show.

The Swedish Chef

The Swedish Chef is the notable muppet chef, remembered for his puppet body but human hands when he's in the kitchen getting up to wacky antics as he cooks. And while he may lose to Rizzo as being Electric Mayhem's caterer or personal chef, this muppet remains a fan favorite.

If the Swedish Chef were to stop by for a visit, it may not involve the best food, but he could team up with the members of the band to put some more lyrics - however gibberish - to his theme song typically sung at the beginning of each of his sketches.

Pepe The King Prawn

Pepino Rodrigo Serrano Gonzales is best known as Pepe the King Prawn on Muppets Tonight after following his dreams to Hollywood in the 90s where he believes he gave Oscar-worthy performances with the rest of the Muppets as one of the newcomers to the show.

RELATED: Best Guests on 'The Muppet Show'

Of all the Muppets, it would be no surprise to see Pepe show up to the studio with Electric Mayhem when he gets a whiff of the impending success of their upcoming album, probably hoping to score a duet with the famous band after branching out as a solo act in the early 2000s.

Miss Piggy

The famous Miss Piggy has always had a big heart for Kermit, and an even bigger head. This Muppet knows she's a star and doesn't settle for anything less as she equally pines over her dream man and her chance at superstardom.

As a headstrong woman always seeking fame, Miss Piggy is bound to show up on Muppets Mayhem in an attempt to snag a piece of Electric Mayhem's newfound success, most likely inserting herself and her talents into the band even if she isn't wanted in order to assure she gets a slice of the pie.

Waldorf And Statler

They may be cranky and critical old men, but Waldorf and Statler are two of the most beloved Muppets for their comedic breaks up in their private balcony box as they innocently criticized and heckled all the Muppets and their performances on The Muppet Show.

Electric Mayhem has plenty of fans - including megafan Moog played by Tahj Mowry in Muppets Mayhem - so it can only be assumed the band will come across some haters along the way, starting with the negatively opinionated Waldorf and Statler, who are known for always having the last word.

Rowlf The Dog

Rowlf the Dog is one of the few Muppets who was originally performed by creator Jim Henson on The Muppet Show, and is best known for playing Dr. Bob on the show's sketch Veterinarian's Hospital alongside Electric Mayhem guitarist Janice as Nurse Janice.

RELATED: The Most Iconic Movie Dogs, Ranked

But if Rowlf doesn't guest-star simply to reunite with his Veterinarian's Hospital co-star, the pooch is also known for being a talented pianist at Muppet Theatre and may just give Electric Mayhem's keyboardist Dr. Teeth a run for his money. Whichever it is, Rowlf is a much-needed fan favorite fans hope to see more of.

Kermit The Frog

Arguably the most popular of all the Muppets is Kermit the Frog. Known for leading the pack, this Muppet typically acts as the star of every movie and show he's in, whether it's The Muppets, Sesame Street, or even as a long-running balloon in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This symbolic character is a must for any Muppets-themed show, and is the character fans most desire to see guest star on Muppets Mayhem. Not only could he appear as a friendly face to the band, but could even join in for a rendition of his most popular song "Rainbow Connection."

NEXT: 'The Muppets Mayhem': Electric Mayhem Release New Single at D23