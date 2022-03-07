It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights because a brand-new Muppets show is coming to Disney+. The streamer has officially given the green light to the new series The Muppets Mayhem, which will follow Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, The Muppets Show's house band, as they set out to record their first album.

Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, or simply the Electric Mayhem, have been a staple of The Muppets franchise since the pilot of the original show. The core lineup of the band includes frontman Dr. Teeth on keyboards, pianos, and vocals, Floyd Pepper on the bass guitar and vocals, Zoot on the saxophone, Janice on lead guitar and vocals, and everyone's favorite chaotic drummer, Animal. The band is responsible for some of the most toe-tapping musical numbers in Muppets history, like "Can You Picture That" from 1979's The Muppets Movie, and has the distinction of playing along with such music legends as Elton John, Dave Grohl, and more in their storied forty-five-year career.

The Muppets Mayhem will star the band as they undergo a musical journey to finally record their first studio album. Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh) will star alongside The Muppets as a junior music executive responsible for managing all the chaos — or mayhem — that comes naturally from the Electric Mayhem.

This new series will be the third piece of content from The Muppets Studio for Disney+. 2020 saw the release of Muppets Now, which followed The Muppets as they tried to put together their first-ever streaming show. Then last fall saw the releases of their first-ever Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion, on the platform.

The Muppets Mayhem has been developed by The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, alongside Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes. Beretta has been a puppeteer and producer with The Jim Henson Company since 1991. He is likely known as the puppeteer and voice of Pepe the King Prawn and has since inherited roles like The Swedish Chef and the Electric Mayhem's own Dr. Teeth following Jim Henson's passing.

Goldberg and Barretta will also serve as executive producers on the series with Michael Bostick and Kris Eber. Yorkes will serve as a co-executive producer. The Muppets Studio's David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter will also serve as executive producers.

Ayo Davis, the President of Disney Branded Television, had this to say when announcing the upcoming show:

"The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family. We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways."

Jonnie Davis, the President of ABC Signature, added on to that statement with:

“Adam F. Goldberg is our resident Muppet enthusiast at Signature and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters was a dream come true for him, Bill and Jeff. Their take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn’t be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together.”

The announcement concluded with a statement from Lightbody, executive producer and senior vice president of Disney Live Entertainment and The Muppets Studio, where they said:

“We are so excited to bring the story of The Electric Mayhem Band to the front and center of this new series. They’ve been entertaining audiences since The Muppet Show, which debuted 45 years ago, so it’s wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles,”

