The Disney+ series The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem – made up of Dr. Teeth, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot, Lips and Animal – on their journey to finally recording their first-ever studio album, with help and guidance from Nora (Lilly Singh), a driven but underappreciated music executive at their record label. Since making their debut as the house band for The Muppet Show, they’ve won over the hearts of adoring fans everywhere, from super fan Moog (Tahj Mowry) to a wide variety of music superstars from every genre, and they will undoubtedly continue to do so, one music track at a time. The series also stars Anders Holm and a slew of recognizable music stars with a range of really fun cameos, and a shout-out to the incredible Muppet performers, Bill Barretta (who co-created the series with Adam F. Goldberg and Jeff Yorkes), Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman and Matt Vogel, whose work truly shines in this.

As a diehard Muppets fan (don’t ask me to pick a favorite because the answer would, of course, be all of them!) and a huge lover of music, The Electric Mayhem has always held a special place in my heart. From their life philosophy of making the world happy to their unique but all equally lovable personalities, their purity of heart, support of each other, and cool fashion sense makes it easy to see why it was time (or long past time, if you ask me!) for them to get their own TV show. It’s also more than past time that The Electric Mayhem release an album of tunes, so it’s no surprise that it hit #1 on the Billboard kid albums chart.

Anytime I get the opportunity to chat with a Muppet, it’s a given that I’ll jump at the chance. And while I’ve chatted with the likes of Kermit and Miss Piggy in the past, getting to interview all six of The Electric Mayhem at one time was a dream come true, an absolute delight, and an incredibly special moment that will be very difficult to top. During the interview, which you can watch below, the six-member rock band talked about how it feels to finally put out their first album, their favorite songs on it, what it was like to be on The Muppet Show, whether you can ever be too chill, and what they love most about music.