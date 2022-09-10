This summer has seen the resurgence of many classic tunes. Stranger Things both paid homage to Metallica with Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) cover of "Master of Puppets" and caused Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" to chart for the first time since its release in 1985. And now it seems the Muppets resident rockers, The Electric Mayhem are getting on board this trend of revisiting a classic, with the release of a new version of their single "Can You Picture That?"

Longtime fans of the Muppets will recognize the tune as one the band played in 1979's The Muppet Movie. With the band set to star in their own original TV series on Disney+ The Muppets Mayhem, what better way to mark the occasion than with an old favorite. At the Disney Branded Television presentation at D23, The Electric Mayhem were on hand to play the track live for the audience. Also in attendace was Lilly Singh, who co-hosted the panel with Raven-Symoné, and who will also star in The Muppets Mayhem.

The upcoming series is set to follow The Electric Mayhem on their journey to record their first ever studio album. The old-school band is helped along the way by Singh's Nora, a young music executive with her finger on the pulse of the current music scene. Also starring in the series are Tajh Mowry, Saraa Chaudry, and Ander Holm.

The series was created by Adam F. Goldberg, alongside Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes. Baretta is an old friend of the Muppets, serving as the puppeteer for Pepe, The Swedish Chef, and Electric Mayhem bandleader Dr. Teeth. When announcing the series, President of Disney Branded Television Ayo Davis, who also presented at the D23 panel, said:

"The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family. We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways."

The Muppets Mayhem is coming to Disney+ in 2023. In the meantime listen to the track below:

