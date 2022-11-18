Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are a band of six muppets who were best known as the house band on The Muppet Show. Led by Dr. Teeth on vocals and the keyboard, drummer Animal, bassist Floyd Pepper, guitarist Janice, trumpeter Lips, and saxophonist Zoot make up the rock band.

After appearing in several Muppets-themed shows and films, the band is about to get their own starring role in The Muppets Mayhem, coming to Disney+ in 2023, and there's plenty you may not know about these musical muppets.

Their Film Debut

Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem have had songs featured in close to a dozen films, from the Christmastime classic The Muppet Christmas Carol to the Halloween time Disney+ special Muppets Haunted Mansion.

But in 1979, the band made their film debut in The Muppet Movie. They performed their hit "Can You Picture That?," a song that was later re-released in 2022 in preparation for their upcoming Disney+ series.

The Band's Inspirations

Almost every member of the band either resembles or takes inspiration from real-life musicians, starting with Dr. Teeth, who Jim Henson based on New Orleans musician Dr. John. Janice not only got her name thanks to Janice Joplin, but shares a resemblance with Mary Travers from Peter, Paul and Mary.

Zoot got his name because of saxophonist Zoot Sims while Floyd Pepper's name is a combination of Pink Floyd and The Beatles'album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. And while no inspiration is known for Lips, Animal is speculated to be inspired by Keith Moon, John Bonham, Ginger Baker, or Levon Helm.

Lips' Last-Minute Addition

Formed in 1975 - first on The Muppet Show: Sex and Violence, then on The Muppet Show - the band only consisted of Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice and Zoot. These four made up Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem for the first four seasons of the show.

It was until Season 5, the show's final season, that Lips joined the band as a trumpeter. According to the band's Wikipedia, Lip's last-minute addition to the band was simply to give puppeteer Steve Whitmire a character to perform.

Dr. Teeth's Iconic Portrayer

The band's lead vocalist and keyboardist, Dr. Teeth, has been most recently portrayed by Bill Barretta, a gig he's held since 2005. Before Barretta, puppeteer John Kennedy held the role from 1991 until 2003.

But Dr. Teeth's originator was no other than Jim Henson himself. The puppeteer behind The Muppets voiced several characters during his career, and gave a voice to Dr. Teeth from the band's debut in 1975 until Henson's death in 1990.

Their Gig Playing Backup

Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem may be known for playing their own hits and covers like "Dancing in the Moonlight," 'Zat You, Santa Claus?" and "Mr. Blue Sky," but this band has been no stranger to playing backup for some of the greats in the music industry who guest starred on the show.

During their five seasons on The Muppet Show, the band played three songs with Elton John, "Feelings" and "Last Time I Saw Him" with Diana Ross, and "Pass That Peace Pipe" with Liza Minnelli, among dozens of others.

Animal's Special Drumset

Animal has always been a fan-favorite muppet who is known for going wild on the drums, appearing in every feature film with or without his bandmates due to his popularity.

Animal is so popular, in fact, he was given a special gift from instrument manufacturer Ludwig Drums. According to Wikipedia, the company's website previously noted having built a modified version of their Ludwig Jr. children's drumset just for Animal to rock out on.

Janice Has Had The Most Unexpected Portrayers

As the only girl in the group, Janice represents girl power with her flower-child personality. But despite being the band's strong female presence, this character has mostly been played by men.

Janice has had nine portrayers since 1975, only two of which were women. In 2002, Brian Henson, son of Jim Henson, took over the role, while comedian Dave Coulier voiced baby versions of both Janice and Animal on Muppet Babies.

Pop Culture Phenomenons

When it comes to The Muppets, most people's minds immediately think of Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and Fozzy Bear. But when it comes to Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, the band has wracked up some pop culture references of their own.

In the 2004 sci-fi miniseries Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars,while battling some Muppet-like aliens, one of the characters jokes about being shot "by the Electric Mayhem." The band would later be referenced in adult cartoon series Robot Chicken and Family Guy.

The Missing Banjo Player

Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are known for their banging drums and rocking keyboard and snazzy saxophone, but no band member is known for playing the banjo.

But this wasn't always the case. In the pilot episode of The Muppet Show, the band featured a forgotten member who played the banjo. This member was named Jim and was designed to be a Muppet caricature of creator Jim Henson.

Their Next Endeavor

This rock band has spent decades bringing music to the Muppet movies, but the 2023 Disney+ series The Muppets Mayhem will finally bring the band to the forefront as they set out to release their first album.

Nora, played by Youtuber-turned-actor Lilly Singh, will oversee the band as a junior executive at their record label, while Tahj Mowry plays the band's super fan named Moog, and Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong are set to appear as guest stars.

