The Muppets Mayhem is getting ready for an epic roll-out on Disney+ soon. The fan-favorite crew is returning this May to rock fans' minds, and we’re all here for it. The series will feature the classic Muppets humor as well as a slew of celebrity cameos and a lot of music as Electric Mayhem continues to Rock n Roll. Ahead of release, the streamer has released the first tease of the band's music to hype fans further.

The clip features the new title sequence “Rock On” which sounds like a perfect start of the show. The opening sequence is sure to set the tone of the episodes as the band jams “We’re gonna rock,” in front of the crowd. The clip showcases trippy and stunning visuals, while also teasing the all-star human cast.

What to Expect From Muppets Mayhem?

The Muppets have been entertaining fans worldwide since 1955. Created by Jim Henson the characters are loved for their absurdist, self-referential style of variety-sketch comedy spawning movies, TV, and an expansive franchise. The latest Disney+ series was announced in March 2022 to be developed and written by The Goldbergs’ creator, Adam F. Goldberg, and Bill Barretta, long-time puppeteer and producer with The Jim Henson Company and Jeff Yorkes.

Muppet Mayhem will follow the band as they set off to record their first-ever album but soon learn that the modern music scene is not what they expected. The first trailer plays like a standard musical docu-series featuring several notable artists talking about how Electric Mayhem inspired them. As for guest stars, one can expect the likes of Kevin Smith, Morgan Freeman, and “Weird Al” Yankovic among others. By all accounts, Muppets Mayhem is going to entertain the fans with new tunes, not just "Rock On."

The series stars the iconic members of the Muppets' house band, The Electric Mayhem, with the voice cast including Barretta as Dr. Teeth, Matt Vogel as Floyd Pepper, Dave Goelz as Zoot, David Rudman as Janice, and Eric Jacobson as Animal. Further rounding off the human cast are Lilly Singh as Nora, Tahj Mowry as Gary "Moog" Moogwski, Saara Chaudry as Hannah, and Anders Holm as JJ. The feature has a guest star cast that rivals that of Rian Johnson’s Poker Face and includes Steve Aoki, David Bizarro, Rachel Bloom, Nicole Byer, Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong, Ziggy Marley, Sofia Carson, deadmau5, Desiigner, Colton Dunn, Susanna Hoffs, James Hong, Jennifer Irwin, Karamo, Kesha, and Riki Lindhome. Other guest stars include Charlamagne Tha God, Billy Corgan, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, and many more.

The Muppets Mayhem premieres on Disney+ on May 10 you can check out the new song below: