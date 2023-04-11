Get ready to rock alongside The Muppets with a brand-new poster for Disney+'s upcoming comedy musical series, The Muppets Mayhem. The Electric Mayhem are ready to go on tour, delighting their fans while performing their greatest hits on stage. Luckily, they won't be alone, as Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry and Saara Chaudry will star in the show. Color, lights and blasting speakers will all be a part of the show, in a ten-episode project that will give protagonism to the most explosive band in the Muppets roster. If you thought Animal was energetic, wait until you meet his friends.

Since Muppets Mayhem will be all about the band, it is currently unknown if other members from the Muppets cast will make an appearance, although don't be surprised if some familiar faces start showing up during the tour. Dr. Teeth will be in charge of the keyboards for this adventure, while the lovable Animal will take care of the drums. Floyd Pepper, Janice and Zoot will be rounding out the band, as the Electric Mayhem hets ready to make an impressive comeback. Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes developed the show for Disney+, trying to breathe new life into the franchise with a musical spin on the property.

After all, it's been almost a decade since the adorable group was seen on the big screen. The latest attempt to bring The Muppets back in a big way was the 2011 adventure starring Jason Segel and Amy Adams. The musical story was about Walter (Peter Linz) and how he struggled to find his identity in the world due to the fact that he was born as a Muppet, but he wasn't an official member of the team. Through ups and downs, Walter learns that he can't always live right next to his brother (Segel) and that, with love and support from the people close to him, all of his dreams were possible.

The Muppets' Last Appearance on the Big Screen

The 2011 musical movie was very successful, and it convinced Disney to greenlight a sequel called Muppets Most Wanted. Although Segel and Adams didn't return for the second story, Ty Burell, Ricky Gervais and Tina Fey were all there to form a human cast that could keep up with colorful troublemakers. Since the sequel didn't have as much success as the original, the studio decided to give The Muppets a break, and while they came back for a couple of television series, they haven't been able to establish their comeback to cinemas. Hopefully, projects like Muppets Mayhem give a much-needed boost to the franchise.

You can check out the new poster for The Muppets Mayhem below, before the show premieres on Disney+ on May 10: