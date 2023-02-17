It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights, it's time to get excited about a new Muppets show! Last March, it was announced that a brand-new series featuring the Muppets would be making its way to Disney+! Now, thanks to a tweet from series creator Adam F. Goldberg, we can expect to see Muppets Mayhem start streaming in early May!

Not much is currently known about the plot of Muppets Mayhem but what is known is very exciting. The series star the iconic members of the Muppets' house band, The Electric Mayhem, Dr. Teeth, Floyd Pepper, Zoot, Janice, and of course everyone's favorite drummer, Animal. Muppets Mayhem will follow the band as they tackle the modern music scene to record their first-ever studio album. We can only hope some of our other favorite Muppets might show up as well. The show will also feature a human cast of Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, and Anders Holm with some surprise cameos surely along the way.

The release window for the series was announced in a tweet by series co-creator Goldberg. In response to a fan’s tweet about loving his work, he decided to thank everyone by saying “Thank you! Muppets Mayhem will be out early May. Just finished the finale! So proud of this show.” While fans still don’t have an exact date, “early May” is still more than enough to get people excited. For many Muppets fans, it has been far too long since they’ve graced our screens, and the wait for Muppets Mayhem will be excruciating.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'The Muppets Mayhem': Cast, Characters, Plot Details, and Everything We Know So Far

Goldberg developed Muppets Mayhem with Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes. Goldberg is best known for creating the hit ABC sitcom The Goldbergs and its spin-off Schooled. It also isn’t his first time working with the Muppets as he co-wrote The Muppets' Wizard of Oz. Meanwhile, Beretta has been a long-time puppeteer and producer with The Jim Henson Company. He is the voice and puppeteer for fan favorite Muppet Pepe the King Prawn and inherited roles like The Swedish Chef and Dr. Teeth following Jim Henson's passing. Michael Bostick and Kris Eber executive produce the series alongside Goldberg and Barretta while Yorkes serves as a co-executive producer.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Muppets Mayhem. Below, check out a delightful video of The Electric Mayhem performing “Mr. Blue Sky”