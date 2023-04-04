The Muppets will return for another show, but instead of Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy at the forefront of the upcoming series, the eclectic puppet band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, will be taking center stage in The Muppets Mayhem, which will premiere on Disney+ on May 10. Following the recently released images of the band getting into action, the trailer has also been unveiled, showing the group of singing puppets bringing mayhem once again. So, it's safe to say, "it's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights."

The Electric Mayhem has been The Muppet Show's house band for the past 45 years, but over the past five seasons and numerous iterations since its release in 1976, the band has never had its own album. It's a long time coming, but the new series will focus on the Electric Mayhem band as they embark on a musical journey while recording their first studio album. The band consists of Dr. Teeth as the vocalist and keyboardist, alongside Zoot on saxophone, Lips on trumpet, and Animal on drums, with Floyd Pepper and Janice completing the band's vocals. Floyd will be playing the bass, while Janice is designated to play the lead guitar.

Since Jim Henson introduced Sesame Street in 1969, some of the characters from The Muppets have also been introduced, which soon spawned its own standalone television series called The Muppets Valentine Special. But it wasn't until 1975 when the viewers first saw Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem rock it on television in The Muppets: Sex and Violence, bringing in some of the show's recognizable tracks, including "Love Ya to Death." "Ain't Misbehavin," "Sunny," and "Sweet Tooth Jam." And now, apart from cover songs, the band will feature original songs as well in the forthcoming Electric Mayhem-centered series.

Who's Involved in The Muppets Mayhem?

Adam F. Goldberg, who co-wrote The Muppets' Wizard of Oz, created the Muppets Mayhem alongside Jeff Yorkes and Bill Barretta, who will also serve as the voice for Dr. Teeth. The longtime performers of the beloved show will also reprise their roles, including Dave Goelz as Zoot, Peter Linz as Lips, Eric Jacobson as Animal, Matt Vogel as Floyd Pepper, and David Rudman as Janice. The rest of the cast includes Anders Holm, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, and Kim House.

While it's certain that viewers will get to see the band rock it on their television screens on May 5, it is still unknown whether the rest of the Muppets members will be featured in the upcoming series; but fans can only hope to see the gang once again, even if it's just a cameo.

All 10 episodes of Muppets Mayhem will premiere on Disney+ on May 10. You can watch the music-filled trailer below.