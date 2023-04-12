The Electric Mayhem has been a fan-favorite part of The Muppets crew since the very beginning. Now, fans are getting what they have been asking for, as the band will be the stars of the new Disney+ series, Muppets Mayhem. Today, a trailer has been released for the series that shows off the classic Muppets humor and plenty of celebrity cameos.

Muppets Mayhem will follow the band as they set off to record their first-ever album. However, they quickly learn that the modern music scene is not what they expected. The series will star the band, which features Muppets like Animal, Dr. Teeth, Janice, and more, alongside a human cast that includes Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, and Anders Holm.

The trailer begins like any standard musical docu-series would, with Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, Chris Stapleton, and Lil Nas X giving interviews about how much The Electric Mayhem inspired them. Then there is the record scratch moment where it is revealed that the band has never actually recorded an album but that will soon change. The rest of the trailer showcases some classic Muppets humor like Animal causing some chaos and the band being told by Kevin Smith to not look into a camera, only to do just that once he calls “action.” The trailer also teases some huge cameos. Smith, Morgan Freeman, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and Paula Abdul are just a few joining in on the mayhem in just the trailer alone!

Who Else Is in The Muppets Mayhem?

There will be many more cameos in the series. The names mentioned above barely scratch the surface of what fans have in store for them. The Muppets franchise is known for its big-name guests and The Muppets Mayhem will be no different. Along with the trailer, a list of celebrity cameos and guest stars for the series has been released. I hope you brought a snack or some water because the list is a long one. Along with the names listed above, the series will feature Steve Aoki, David Bizarro, Rachel Bloom, Nicole Byer, Sofia Carson, Charlamagne Tha God, Tommy Chong, Billy Corgan, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, deadmau5, Desiigner, Colton Dunn, Susanna Hoffs, James Hong, Jennifer Irwin, Karamo, Kesha, Riki Lindhome, Cheech Marin, Ziggy Marley, Jack McBrayer, Arden Myrin, Nico Santos, Kristen Schaal, Ben Schwartz, Ryan Seacrest, Danny Trejo, Joe Lo Truglio, Cedric Yarbrough, and Zedd.

The series is developed by The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg with Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes. Baretta is a long-time puppeteer and producer with The Jim Henson Company. While his name might not be familiar, his voice sure is. He is the original voice and puppeteer for fan favorite Muppet Pepe the King Prawn and, after Jim Henson's passing, inherited roles like The Swedish Chef and Dr. Teeth following. Michael Bostick and Kris Eber also serve as executive producers with Goldberg and Barretta while Yorkes serves as a co-executive producer.

The Muppets Mayhem premieres on Disney+ on May 10. Additionally, the series soundtrack will be available to stream on the same day with a vinyl set to release on May 12. Check out the new trailer below: