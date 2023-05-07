The Muppets franchise has been rebooted more times than we can count, but one of the weirder attempts to bring back the beloved characters came in the form of an ABC sitcom simply called The Muppets. (the period is a part of the title). The Muppets are of course no strangers to the medium of television, as that was the medium where it all started for the legendary puppets with The Muppet Show before making well over a dozen films. That's not to say that they ever left television entirely, as Muppets Now premiered on Disney+ only a few years ago and the notorious Mayhem Band will also be getting their own spin-off series on the streaming service this May with The Muppets Mayhem.

However, before the dawn of Disney+, another series starring the Muppets aired on ABC. On paper, the show's concept sounds like a home run, being a mockumentary series that essentially functions as The Office with Muppets. Plus, everything just gets better when you add Muppets, as evident by The Muppets Christmas Carol and Muppets Treasure Island. Fans have even wanted a Knives Out film starring Muppets, which even gained the approval of Rian Johnson.

That being said, despite having a cast of world-renowned characters, an extensive meta ad campaign, and a primetime cable slot on a major network, The Muppets. just didn't connect with audiences and fans, with many citing the show's unusually mean-spirited sense of humor as the reason the show only lasted a single season.

What Is ‘The Muppets.’ About?

Released in 2015, The Muppets. sees the titular puppets in a network television setting. Here, Kermit the Frog (Steve Whitmire) is the executive producer of a hit late-night talk show starring Miss Piggy (Eric Jacobson), with Fozzie Bear (Jacobson) as her sidekick. The other legendary Muppets like Gonzo the Great (Dave Goelz), Sam Eagle (Jacobson), Scooter (David Rudman), and more are also a part of the show's cast and crew as per usual. However, things become very complicated in the workplace when Kermit and Miss Piggy break up and Kermit starts dating another puppet pig named Denise (Julianne Buescher). This shocking drama was conveyed via a clever marketing campaign where various real-life news outlets reported that the iconic power couple have broken up, implying that the mockumentary series is based on true events.

The love triangle between Kermit, Miss Piggy, and Denise is really the only major plot point that carries across the show's 16 episodes, with most of the series taking the episodic approach and portraying disconnected storylines over the course of the season. These stories are also told through the classic mockumentary format, which includes the handheld camera format and occasional moments where the characters are interviewed. Plus, this being a Muppets series, there are plenty of celebrity guest appearances, such as Jay Leno, Lea Thompson, Topher Grace, and more.

Why Didn't Audiences Connect With 'The Muppets.'?

Typically, it doesn't take a whole lot for the Muppets to be entertaining. That's because, well, they're the Muppets, and they're almost always entertaining even when the movie or show they're in isn't all that great (looking at you, Muppets in Space). However, a big reason for that is likely because the Muppets' signature brand of humor hasn't really changed much over the years. The Muppets. on the other hand did take some risks with its tone and sense of humor, much to the chagrin of certain fans.

In other Muppets projects, the iconic characters are largely inoffensive and wholesome, even if they do sneak in an adult joke every now and then. In the ABC series, The Muppets are decidedly more adult. Not so much to the point where there are F-bombs and other forms of harsh language, but the workplace Muppets do take on some light swearing that their TV-PG rating allows. The adult jokes this time around, instead of being few and far between, are now quite a bit more abundant, such as when Fozzie signs up for a dating app for bears only to find out it's not quite what he expected.

However, perhaps the most significant change that The Muppets. takes advantage of, and one of the most significant points of contention is Kermit the Frog as a character. Being the showrunner of a major television series yet again, this version of Kermit is decidedly harsher than he has been in the past. Kermit is constantly berating his staff. Not so much to the point where he's abusive, but enough to think that he's not a very nice person to work with. It's a bold move to do this to a character who is so well-known for his optimistic attitude and fierce determination to do the right thing for his friends, and admittedly, it's not a creative decision that pays off.

Ultimately, the main reason for the cancelation of The Muppets. was poor ratings, and that's probably because the show's more grown-up tone alienated the core younger audience of the franchise. Not even because the show was adult-oriented, as the humor is far from raunchy or offensive. Yet, the office workplace setting isn't nearly as exciting as finding pirate treasure or putting a musical on Broadway, so kids likely would very much prefer to see the Muppets embark on those adventures rather than deal with workplace strife.

Though 'The Muppets.' Clearly Failed, Does That Make It Bad?

Oh, far from it. Despite everything we've listed about why the show didn't succeed, The Muppets. is a hysterical take on the beloved characters, and positive critical reviews proved that. Although the admitted problems like Kermit's meanness and the lack of appeal for younger audience members remain, the show's sense of humor is still rock solid and consistently delivers laughs. For starters, the Muppets' positions on the show feel comically perfect. Kermit as a producer, Miss Piggy as a late-night host, Fozzie as a sidekick, Gonzo as a writer, Scooter as a stage director, and perhaps best of all, Sam Eagle as the censor. That last one alone is comedy gold.

Plus, while the show's tone admittedly isn't for everyone, it's really funny to see the Muppets act a bit more grown-up, for once. Part of that is shock value for when they say "crap" or "hell," but there's also something inherently funny about these cartoony characters getting into mundane tasks like office politics. The case of 'The Muppets." is fairly similar to that of the cult-favorite The Looney Tunes Show, both being television programs that took iconic children's characters and thrust them into the closest thing to the real world that we've ever seen.

The Muppets Mayhem arrives on Disney+ on May 10. Read up on everything we know about the the Muppets' latest adventure here.