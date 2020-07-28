‘Muppets Now’: Miss Piggy Explains Why Being Called a “Diva” Is a Compliment

–

The world can never have too much of The Muppets in it, and it’s a welcome sight to see the gang back together for Muppets Now, their first unscripted original series for Disney+. With Scooter always rushing to make the deadlines that the Muppets never seem to be able to meet in the most timely of manners, the chaos, silliness and fun that comes with widely varied personalities of all the Muppet characters, big and small, is definitely present, whether it’s in the lifestyle tips from the diva herself Miss Piggy, the zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker, a game show hosted by Pepe the Prawn, cooking tips from the Swedish Chef, or the calming balance of Kermit the Frog.

To promote this new series, Miss Piggy took time out from her very busy schedule to chat 1-on-1 with Collider. During the interview, which you can either watch on video or read below, the superstar Muppet talked about how this new unscripted streaming series came about, why she considers being called a diva to be the highest of compliments, and how she’s still and always the main attraction of it all.

Collider: Hi, Miss Piggy!

MISS PIGGY: Well, hello there. How are you?

I am very well. I hope you are, as well.

MISS PIGGY: Yes.

Congratulations on your first Disney+ series!

MISS PIGGY: Than you! I’m so excited about Muppets Now, especially my little segments on it.

Your segment is fabulous.

MISS PIGGY: Yes.

Why was now the right time for The Muppets to get into the streaming business, and to do something unscripted?

MISS PIGGY: Well, I’ll tell you, it all started with just a little vlog that I was trying to make. And the folks from Disney+ came by and saw what I was up to, and they fell in love. They said, “We have to make a whole show around this.” And so, that is the genesis of Muppets Now.

You’re a very experienced television host and star. Have you imparted your wisdom to anyone at Disney+? Are people very responsive to your very wise advice?

MISS PIGGY: You know, I said, “Look, it should just be Lifestyle with Miss Piggy.” That could be the show. But, no. It’s their business. They can do what they want with it. It’s fine. It’s fine. I don’t know. The main attraction is still moi. That is a fact. What I was doing, I was just doing this little show. So, if they wanted a longer show, they needed to get other people involved, and other Muppets. There’s a little cooking segment, there’s some interviews, there’s a game show, and other things like that. But yes, the main attraction, if you don’t see it right away when you watch Muppets Now, stick around. I’ll be coming with Lifestyle with Miss Piggy, where I give all sorts of tips on how to make your life a little bit more like mine.

You’ve been called a diva, on occasion. Why do you think not enough people see diva as a positive term, in the way that you do?

MISS PIGGY: They don’t?!? You’re kidding me! Really?!? Aw, that’s too bad. That’s too bad. No, diva is not a bad word, at all. No, I take it as a compliment. It just means somebody who is strong-willed and knows who they are and what they want. That’s all.

Sounds like a good word to describe you. Thank you, Miss Piggy!

MISS PIGGY: You’re welcome.

I appreciate you talking to me about Muppets Now. Thank you so much.

MISS PIGGY: Watch July 31st on Disney+.

Muppets Now will be available to stream on Disney+ on July 31st.

