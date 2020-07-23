Exclusive: New ‘Muppets Now’ Poster Art Will Make You Even More Excited for the Disney+ Show

On July 31, Muppets Now debuts on Disney+ and it is a certifiable hoot. Each episode is compiled of different, unscripted shows from your favorite Muppet characters – Missy Piggy has a style vlog, Pepe hosts a low-rent game show, the Swedish Chef goes toe-to-toe with celebrity chefs (and Danny Trejo) and Dr. Bunson Honeydew (and his trusty assistant Beaker) engage in science experiments where something inevitably ends up destroyed. It’s pure, uncorked Muppet lunacy and it is side-splittingly funny. (That’s about all we can say, before the embargo lifts. We don’t want to get a call from Joe from Legal.)

So you can imagine how thrilled we are to debut brand new poster art from the show, created by the team at Poster Posse, each one highlighting a different aspect of this amazing new show. Check it out below!

Muppets Now (all characters)

Poster Artist: ANDY FAIRHURST

Okey Dokey Kookin!

Swedish Chef’s culinary journey as he discovers dishes and gives foodie tips

Poster Artist: MATT NEEDLE

Muppet Labs Field Test

Fun and informational science experiments with Dr. Bunsen & Beaker

Poster Artist: TOM MIATKE

Pepe’s Unbelievable Game Show

Anything-goes game show where main objective is to figure out how to play

Poster Artist: COURTNEY MARTIN

Muppet Masters

Rotating Muppet hosts demonstrating a secret skill or hidden passion

Poster Artist: CRISTHIAN HOVA

Lifestyle with Miss Piggy

Discussing all things lifestyle and fabulous with Miss Piggy

Poster Artist: LUKE BUTLAND

Mup Close and Personal

Rotating Muppet hosts sit down to interview celebrity guests

Poster Artist: SAM GILBEY