On July 31, Muppets Now debuts on Disney+ and it is a certifiable hoot. Each episode is compiled of different, unscripted shows from your favorite Muppet characters – Missy Piggy has a style vlog, Pepe hosts a low-rent game show, the Swedish Chef goes toe-to-toe with celebrity chefs (and Danny Trejo) and Dr. Bunson Honeydew (and his trusty assistant Beaker) engage in science experiments where something inevitably ends up destroyed. It’s pure, uncorked Muppet lunacy and it is side-splittingly funny. (That’s about all we can say, before the embargo lifts. We don’t want to get a call from Joe from Legal.)
So you can imagine how thrilled we are to debut brand new poster art from the show, created by the team at Poster Posse, each one highlighting a different aspect of this amazing new show. Check it out below!
Muppets Now (all characters)
Poster Artist: ANDY FAIRHURST
Okey Dokey Kookin!
Swedish Chef’s culinary journey as he discovers dishes and gives foodie tips
Poster Artist: MATT NEEDLE
Muppet Labs Field Test
Fun and informational science experiments with Dr. Bunsen & Beaker
Poster Artist: TOM MIATKE
Pepe’s Unbelievable Game Show
Anything-goes game show where main objective is to figure out how to play
Poster Artist: COURTNEY MARTIN
Muppet Masters
Rotating Muppet hosts demonstrating a secret skill or hidden passion
Poster Artist: CRISTHIAN HOVA
Lifestyle with Miss Piggy
Discussing all things lifestyle and fabulous with Miss Piggy
Poster Artist: LUKE BUTLAND
Mup Close and Personal
Rotating Muppet hosts sit down to interview celebrity guests
Poster Artist: SAM GILBEY