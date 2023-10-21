Two fan-favorite Muppet characters will soon be available in action figure form. A two-pack of Pepe the King Prawn and Uncle Deadly is now available for pre-order from Diamond Select Toys. Retailing for $30, the new deluxe action figure set will contain 1/10 scale figures of Uncle Deadly and Pepe the King Prawn, in-scale with Diamond Select Toys' line of The Muppets figures.

Uncle Deadly is 5 inches tall and features 17 points of articulation, while Pepe is 4 inches tall and has 12 points of articulation. Both figures feature highly-accurate sculpts from Gentle Giant Studios, and will be packaged in a full-color window box. The set is available for pre-order now on Diamond's website, and is expected to ship in the second quarter of 2024.

Who Are Uncle Deadly and Pepe the Prawn?

Image via Diamond Select Toys

The sinister, draconic Uncle Deadly first appeared in a first-season episode of The Muppet Show alongside Vincent Price. He appeared intermittently in various Muppet productions before getting a starring role in 2011's The Muppets, where he and Bobo the Bear played henchmen to the villainous Tex Richman (Chris Cooper). He subsequently had a prominent role on ABC's The Muppets in 2015, where he played Miss Piggy's assistant. Uncle Deadly was originally puppeteered by the late Jerry Nelson, and is currently played by Matt Vogel. Pepe the Prawn - who continually insists that he is a king pawn, and not a shrimp - is a later addition to the Muppet canon. Puppeteered from his inception by Bill Barretta, the hot-tempered crustacean lothario was designed for the short-lived mid-1990s TV show Muppets Tonight, and has become a prominent member of the Muppet ensemble. Both Uncle Deadly and Pepe made appearances in 2021's Muppets Haunted Mansion.

The Pepe the Prawn/Uncle Deadly two-pack is available for pre-order now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with Pepe the King Prawn and Yvette Nicole Brown below.