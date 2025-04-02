Hulu’s highly anticipated scripted series, Murdaugh Murders, has brought on familiar faces to tackle one of the most shocking true crime sagas in recent American history. Among the latest additions are Reacher alum Johnny Berchtold and relative newcomer Will Harrison, who's quickly making his presence felt with his film debut in A Complete Unknown. The Murdaugh Murders case became a nationwide sensation following the investigations into a web of corruption and gruesome killings tied to the once-powerful Murdaugh family. Berchtold and Harrison round out the cast for the series, which previously cast Jason Clarke (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) as the family patriarch, Alex Murdaugh, and Patricia Arquette (Severance) as his wife, Maggie Murdaugh.

With a family name etched in the annals of South Carolina history for decades, the Murdaugh family produced three generations of legal luminaries that bestrode the state’s legal landscape like behemoths, until a 4th generation son, Alex Murdaugh, was accused of embezzling nearly $8.8 million from clients and associates. The ensuing charges would eventually snowball into one of the biggest scandals in America when, in June 2021, Alex's wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, were found dead on the family's estate. Investigations led to his eventual conviction, exposing deep-seated issues of privilege, murder, and abuse of power.

The series draws from the reporting of journalist Mandy Matney, the creator of the Murdaugh Murders Podcast. Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr are co-creators and executive producers on the series, with Fuller also set to serve as showrunner. Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund will executive produce.

What Roles Will Johnny Berchtold and Will Harrison Play?