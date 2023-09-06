The Big Picture Lifetime's Fall slate of films, titled Ripped From The Headlines, includes an exciting mix of A-list actors like Bill Pullman, who will portray real-life murderer Alex Murdaugh in Murdaugh Murders: The Movie.

Following Netflix's earlier docuseries on the Murdaugh case, Lifetime will release its own version six months after the final verdict. The two-part movie will explore the events that led to the infamous double homicide and premiere on October 14 and 15.

The Fall slate also includes films like How She Caught a Killer, Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard, and Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story, based on real-life crime stories and true events.

Lifetime has revealed its full roster of films for this Fall's "Ripped From The Headlines" slate, and it features an exciting mix of A-listers that includes acclaimed TV actor Bill Pullman. Pullman is set to headline Murdaugh Murders: The Movie, where he will portray the notorious real-life man, Alex Murdaugh, recently convicted of the double homicide of his son and wife. The film which marks Lifetime's milestone 500th original movie is one of seven films that make up what the network has tagged a “Truly Unbelievable” movie slate, all inspired by real-life events.

With Murdaugh Murders: The Movie, Lifetime is set to follow in Netflix's lead to deliver its take on one of the most shocking crime stories to have hit the airwaves in recent times. While Netflix's docuseries Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal premiered even before a final verdict was declared on the case, Lifetime’s version is coming 6 months after a court officially convicted Alex Murdaugh of his crimes. A prominent and respected South Carolina lawyer, Murdaugh unbeknownst to many led a secret life of heavy drug use that would ultimately lead to public disgrace. Following his arrest in September 2021, Murdaugh was in March found guilty of killing his wife Maggie, and son Paul, and slapped with two life sentences. The two-part movie will chronicle the series of events that led to the murder and will premiere on October 14 and 15.

In a statement highlighting the key details of Murdaugh's story, Lifetime said:

"Even with all of Alex's influence, he couldn't prevent the Murdaugh Family's legacy from being tarnished after Paul was involved in a boating accident that left a young girl dead. While Maggie was consumed with what was happening with Paul, Alex was hiding his addiction to opioids and stealing insurance settlements from his own clients to fund his habit and the family's lavish lifestyle. Then in June 2021, Maggie and Paul were found murdered, and eyes began to turn to Alex."

Lifetime's Ripped From The Headlines Fall Slate Will Begin On September 16

Lifetime's Ripped From The Headlines slate of films will kick off on September 16 starting with How She Caught a Killer. The film stars Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew as a rookie detective who teams up with an FBI agent (Jamall Johnson) to work undercover in order to capture a serial worker targeting sex workers. Up next to air on September 23 is Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard a true story based on two best friends one of whom goes missing right after giving birth. Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story, based on the book, 'A Killing in Amish Country: Sex, Betrayal and a Cold-Blooded Murder' by bestselling authors Gregg Olsen and Rebecca Morris will premiere on September 30.

Airing at 8 p.m. for consecutive Saturdays through to October 28 are Buying Back My Daughter starring and executive produced by Meagan Good, Bad Romance, which tells a love story between Vicky White (McLendon-Covey), a lonely corrections officer and a prisoner (Rossif Sutherland) and Would You Kill For Me which follows the criminal lives of three generations of women and stars Melissa Joan Hart, Celina Meyers, and Pressley Allard.