Journalist Mandy Matney's mega-hit true-crime podcast Murdaugh Murders is now being developed into a scripted series at Hulu. The series now has a streaming home after it was picked up by UCP back in April with hopes of bringing the chilling story to screens. Locke & Key producer Michael D. Fuller and Britney vs Spears director Erin Lee Carr have teamed to create, write, and executive produce the show. Fuller will also serve as showrunner.

Murdaugh Murders sets its sights on Alex Murdaugh, a member of the prominent and powerful Murdaugh legal family from the Lowcountry region in South Carolina who has been a frequent target of charges for embezzlement and other crimes. He's also been named a person of interest in the murder of his wife, allegedly conspired with his oxycodone supplier for an assisted suicide and insurance fraud scheme, and his sons and the family have been connected to multiple deaths. Moreover, the death of his housekeeper was ruled as suspicious, further casting a shadow over him. Hulu's series will look to be the definitive account of Murdaugh's story, tying in Matney's countless hours of reporting along with exclusive knowledge from those closest to the case to paint a picture of a wildly corrupt family.

The case of Murdaugh and his family drama has proved a compelling one, as Matney's podcast has recorded over 26 million downloads across the 41 episodes released since its June 22, 2021 launch. She hasn't been the only one covering it either, with the most recent look into the story coming from HBO Max's three-part docuseries Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty.

More on Murdaugh Murders and Its Creators

Aside from Locke & Key, Fuller is perhaps best known as the co-creator of Cinemax's hit series Quarry. He also has credits for penning an episode of Apple's The Mosquito Coast as well as on Damnation and Rectify. Carr, meanwhile, has been behind the camera for a number of documentaries aside from Britney vs Spears, including Mommy Dead and Dearest, I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter, and At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal. She's also quite familiar with the true crime drama, previously serving as a consulting producer for The Girl From Plainview which followed the same case as I Love You, Now Die.

Fuller and Carr are joined by executive producers Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund, who serve under their Eat the Cat banner, as well as Matney who also executive produces. Antosca provides much of the true-crime experience for the series, previously co-creating the Emmy limited series The Act and Candy for Hulu and A Friend of the Family for Peacock. He's also the co-created of Netlfix's hit series Brand New Cherry Flavor.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Murdaugh Murders as the series gets underway at Hulu. In the meantime, check out the trailer for Matney's original podcast below.