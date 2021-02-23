Another day, another true crime docuseries bearing Joe Berlinger's name on Netflix. The latest is called Murder Among the Mormons, and it's exactly what it sounds like.

Back in 1985 in Salt Lake City, a series of pipe bombs killed two people and severely injured another, jolting the epicenter of the LDS Church. The murders sent further shockwaves through the community when a trove of early Mormon letters and diaries were found destroyed in the vehicle of the third victim, Mark Hofmann, a renowned collector of rare documents, including the infamous White Salamander Letter -- an artifact whose contents threatened to shake the very foundations of Mormonism. As Hofmann fought for his life, investigators raced to uncover the truth, and what they found was downright chilling.

Produced by BBC Studios, Murder Among the Mormons offers the first comprehensive look at one of the most shocking crimes to have ever taken place among the Mormon community, and the criminal mastermind behind it all.

The three-episode series hails from directors Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and Tyler Measom (An Honest Liar), who also executive produced alongside Berlinger and Ryan O'Dowd. You might not have expected a true crime series from the director of the indie comedy Napoleon Dynamite, but Hess happens to be a Mormon filmmaker, so perhaps that's why this community entrusted its story to him.

Netflix will release Murder Among the Mormons on Wednesday, March 3, so check out the trailer below and pray to whatever God you worship that this turns out better than Berlinger's last docuseries Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, which was extremely disappointing. Sorry, but when you co-direct the Paradise Lost trilogy, I'm going to hold you to a higher standard. That's just how it works.

