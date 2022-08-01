Six-time Academy Award nominee Jim Sheridan (In America, In the Name of the Father) is searching for justice for a murdered French television producer in a new Collider-exclusive trailer for his upcoming docuseries Murder at the Cottage. The five-part Sky original series investigates the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier whose death just before Christmas in 1996 remains one of Ireland's most gruesome and mysterious unsolved cases. Directed by and starring Sheridan with Donal MacIntyre producing alongside him, the series makes its U.S. debut on August 4 with two episodes releasing exclusively on Topic followed by one episode a week thereafter.

The trailer starts by setting up the premise for the series which revolves around the grisly murder of Du Plantier. The French producer was killed while on a trip to her holiday cottage in Schull, West Cork, a small town where people feel safe enough and trust each other enough to leave their doors unlocked. Instantly, the story was massive thanks to her film producer husband, marking it as a high-profile murder case. Sheridan teases a personal connection to the story in the footage, but also a deep respect for the victim and the people traumatized by the event which upended everything they thought they knew about their town. Local townsfolk all of a sudden feared for their lives. Since nobody was caught, there was no telling if the killer could strike again.

What escalated this case to legendary status was the sheer lack of evidence at the crime scene that could be traced to anyone. Despite its gruesome nature, nothing could be found. Then, the trailer points to journalist Ian Bailey whose lack of a solid alibi made him a prime suspect. Bailey was the first reporter on the scene and was ruled guilty in absentia in France even as the Irish courts could not charge him due to a lack of evidence. Thanks to an extradition battle between the countries, Bailey has managed to avoid any punishment, though Sheridan looks to paint a clear picture of what happened that night in order to bring justice for Sophie.

Sheridan pieced Murder at the Cottage together using old evidence from the case, never-before-seen footage, and interviews with people around West Cork that know about or are involved in the case, including the prime suspect Bailey. From the trailer, it's clear Sheridan wants to avoid sensationalism in the series, making it less focused on the mystery and more on doing right by the victim. He ends the trailer with the somber line "She died here, in the brambles, in the briars, and now these hills call out for justice."

Sheridan's six Academy Award nominations came from his three films In America, In the Name of the Father, and My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown, the latter of which did pick up two Oscar wins for its lead Daniel Day-Lewis and supporting actress Brenda Fricker. In the Name of the Father also featured Day-Lewis in a starring role and earned plenty of awards buzz in its own right with seven Academy Award nominations. Next, Sheridan has a follow-up to Murder at the Cottage planned with MacIntyre also on board titled In Absentia.

All episodes of Murder at the Cottage will stream on Topic with the first two coming on Thursday, August 4. Check out the trailer below.