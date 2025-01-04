The summer of 2023 gave us Barbenheimer, November debuted Glicked, and Christmas Day gifted audiences the far less catchy Baberatu, with Nosferatu and Babygirl competing at the box office to finish out the year. Though Robert Eggers’ gothic horror remake and Halina Reijn’s erotic thriller are quite different, each film happens to star one of the leads from the 2023 limited series A Murder at the End of the World, Emma Corrin and Harris Dickinson. Though Dickinson has much more of a lead role in Babygirl than Corrin does in Nosferatu, they’re a match made in heaven in the FX mystery thriller series from Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij.

A Murder at the End of the World stars Corrin as the hacker and amateur detective Darby Hart, who reunites with her former partner Bill (Dickinson) when they’re both invited to an exclusive retreat by a mysterious billionaire. In addition to the show’s complex murder mystery, Corrin and Dickinson have undeniable chemistry, and A Murder at the End of the World shows a different side to this duo than you’ll find in both of their latest films.

What Is 'A Murder at the End of the World' About?

Written and directed by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij – the duo behind Netflix's cult hit The OA – A Murder at the End of the World follows Darby Hart (Emma Corrin), a young hacker and amateur true crime sleuth who publishes a widely successful book about her past experience investigating and solving cold cases with Bill (Harris Dickinson), her former partner and boyfriend.

When she’s invited to a private retreat hosted by tech billionaire Andy Ronson (Clive Owen), Darby is hesitant but eventually accepts in hopes of meeting Andy’s wife Lee (Brit Marling), a hacker she idolized growing up. At the Icelandic retreat, Darby unexpectedly reunites with Bill, who was also invited by Lee, and who Darby hadn’t seen in six years. After the shock of seeing Bill, Darby finds one of the guests dead and suspects foul play, putting her detective skills to use to sniff out the killer.

Emma Corrin’s Chemistry With Harris Dickinson Is One of the Best Parts of 'A Murder at the End of the World'

In their first television role since their award-winning turn as Princess Diana in The Crown, Emma Corrin’s performance anchors a series that goes in several different directions. A Murder at the End of the World switches back and forth between two timelines six years apart, meaning Corrin plays two versions of the same character at different points in her life. Teenage Darby is lonely and inquisitive, spending her days working with her dad, the town coroner, and scrolling through true crime forums online for more information on local cold cases. Adult Darby is still a loner, and more jaded than her younger self, but with a pathological curiosity and desire for truth and justice. Corrin brings the necessary energy and nuance to both versions of their character, but it's their scenes with Harris Dickinson that really stand out as some of the show’s best.

In the past timeline, Darby and Bill roadtrip around the country hoping to track down a serial killer they believe to be responsible for the deaths of many women whose killers were never identified. The frigid Icelandic setting of the present-day timeline is contrasted by the light and warmth of the American Midwest as Darby and Bill’s love story unf