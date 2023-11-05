FX has released another teaser of A Murder at the End of the World — a limited TV series coming to Hulu screens on November 14, 2023. The series was initially set for a release date of August 29, 2023 — however, it was delayed due to the industry strikes. A Murder at the End of the World feels reminiscent of Netflix's Murder Mystery films with a much more intense and dark twist. Emma Corrin plays the lead character Darby Hart — referenced in the teaser as the "Gen Z Sherlock Holmes."

The new teaser is called “Retreat” which is also the original name of the series — later changed to A Murder at the End of the World. The teaser circles around the guests visiting a retreat at a remote beautiful landscape. As the plot unfolds, Darby finds herself questioning everybody for the murder after a guest dies, including the house owner Andy (played by Clive Owen) who is then heard saying, "You grow up on crime scenes and you think this is one too, it’s not."

A Murder at the End of the World also stars Raúl Esparza, Joan Chen, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, and Jermaine Fowler, among others. The limited series is helmed, written, and created by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij.

Emma Corrin’s Upcoming Projects After 'A Murder at the End of the World'

Corrin, known for their portrayal of young Diana in The Crown season 4, does not only take center stage in A Murder at the End of the World but is also playing a villain in MCU’s Deadpool 3, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. More details about her role in the film are under wraps for now. They are also set to appear as Anna Harding in the upcoming Nosferatu remake from Robert Eggers alongside Bill Skarsgård, Nicohlas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Repp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Ineson, and Simon McBurney.

A Murder at the End of the World arrives on November 14, until then check out the new teaser for A Murder at the End of the World below: