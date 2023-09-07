The Big Picture The first trailer for A Murder at the End of the World introduces a complex mystery and a sinister plot set in a trapped resort.

Multiple deaths occur in the resort, and if the culprits are not found soon, the participants will be stuck forever.

Emma Corrin's Darby Hart, with the help of others, must uncover the truth before it's too late.

The first trailer for A Murder at the End of the World is finally here, teasing a complicated mystery that will take the main character of the story through a very complicated path. The FX limited series will carry a sinister tone for its plot, as several strangers are trapped within a resort when multiple people begin losing their lives. If the responsible aren't found quickly, it'll be too late, and the participants involved in the dynamic will never be able to escape the deceiving mansion. There's only one person who can get to the bottom of the mystery, and she will need all the help she can get.

Emma Corrin will star as Darby Hart, an amateur detective who is invited to the spooky place alongside the other guests. Since she doesn't have as much experience as she would love to rely on, Darby will have a very tough challenge ahead of her when trying to figure out what's actually going on inside the walls of Andy's (Clive Owen) residence. The eccentric billionaire must have a reason for asking people to come to his house, but could he also be involved with the crimes that take place once everyone is reunited? Only time will tell who the violent killer is.

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij are behind the development of the limited series, after the duo worked together on The OA for years. After that project reached its conclusion, the filmmakers knew it was time for them to tell a very different story, and A Murder at the End of the World arrived as the perfect murder mystery to take to the small screen. After some slight delays caused by the ongoing dual strike, it looks like the limited series is finally ready to be shared with the world, taking Darby Hart through the most dangerous case of her entire career.

Image via FX

What's Next for Emma Corrin?

After solving the mystery that will claim the lives of several people at Andy's resort, Emma Corrin is set to join a very different kind of project next year. The actress has been cast as the main antagonist of Deadpool 3, the sequel that will bring together Ryan Reynolds' energetic vigilante with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. While Corrin's role is still being kept behind a wall of secrecy, the opportunity to join an action comedy seemed too appealing to her, after years of portraying characters in very dramatic settings. While Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released next summer, it remains to be seen if the project will be delayed due to the strikes.

A Murder at the End of the World premieres on November 14. Check out the first trailer below: