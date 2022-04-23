RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has officially acquired the North American rights to the upcoming Western film, Murder At Yellowstone City.

The upcoming film takes place in the titular Yellowstone City, Montana in the 1860s. The story follows a former slave that arrives at the former boomtown turned desolate shadow of once it once was. On the same day of his arrival, a local prospector discovers gold... and then is promptly murdered. The movie was filmed on location at the site that hat was known as Yellowstone City in the 1860s and is the first production to be shot on the new western backlot in Montana. The film is written by Eric Belgau (Robert The Bruce) and was directed by Richard Gray (Robert The Bruce).

“I’ve dreamed about the wild west since I was a kid, so to make this film with such a talented cast at our own western backlot in Montana is beyond my wildest dreams,” said Director/Producer Richard Gray. “It’s the first film ever shot at the Yellowstone Film Ranch. It’s a really special story – a thrilling western. I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Chief Acquisitions Officer at RLJE Films, Mark Ward and Betsy Rodgers of RLJE Films negotiated the deal with James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri of AMP International on behalf of the filmmakers. “We’re thrilled to be releasing Murder At Yellowstone City,” said Ward. “The film offers a unique twist on the classic western and we look forward to working with the filmmakers and talented cast.” Murder At Yellowstone City joins the slate of other upcoming features from RLJE Films, including writer/director Riley Stearns’ latest film, DUAL, starring Karen Gillan and Aaron Paul; David Oyelowo’s directorial debut The Water Man; the intense No Man of God starring Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby from director Amber Sealey; and the apocalyptic holiday dramedy from writer/director Camille Griffin, Silent Night, starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, and Roman Griffin Davis.

Murder At Yellowstone City features an ensemble cast, starring Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary, The Usual Suspects), Thomas Jane (The Expanse, The Predator), Isaiah Mustafa (It Chapter Two, Shadowhunters), Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws, Mr. Holland’s Opus), Nat Wolff (The Fault In Our Stars, The Stand), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect, Good Girls Revolt), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, Dexter), Emma Kenney (The Conners, Shameless), and Zach McGowan (Shameless, Black Sails). The film was produced by Gray, Robert Menzies (The Blackcoat’s Daughter), Kelly Frazier (From Black), and Lisa Wolofsky (Fatman) and is executive produced by Thomas Jane and Courtney Lauren Penn of Renegade Entertainment as well as Carter Boehm, Julie Stagner, Will Lowery, and Alexis d’Amecourt.

Murder At Yellowstone City is set to release in both theaters and on-demand on June 24.

