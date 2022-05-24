If you’re in need of a good ol’ western movie to get your nostalgic juices flowing, you’ll be glad to know that Murder at Yellowstone City is coming your way. The story mixes the classic, Golden Age Hollywood genre with a murder mystery and a star-studded cast. Centered around the titular Yellowstone City, the movie follows a sheriff that immediately accuses and imprisons a Black man after a local prospector is assassinated. As the murders progress, however, the city inhabitants quickly discover that everyone has something to hide.

The trailer for Murder at Yellowstone City suggests that the story is equal parts harrowing and action-packed, with the setting playing out almost like a horror film and characters describing the city as an “evil place”. And it certainly seems to be, with religion and violence walking hand in hand and a sheriff that clearly is abusing his power and dictating what goes during his investigation.

After the killing takes place, things only get more complicated: It looks like the sheriff, the priest, the suspects and the inhabitants all get into conflict mode, and no one can trust anyone – a healthy scenario and not dangerous at all, of course. Then it’s every person for themselves as bullets start flying everywhere.

Murder at Yellowstone City is directed by Richard Gray, who’s been putting out new projects almost every year ever since he made his feature film directorial debut with Summer Coda. He also directed The Lookalike and Sugar Mountain. The screenplay for Murder at Yellowstone City is written by Eric Belgau, who previously worked with Gray on Robert the Bruce and also penned Murder on the Yellow Brick Road.

The star-studded cast features Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary), Thomas Jane (The Mist), Isaiah Mustafa (Shadow Hunters), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Emma Kenney (Shameless), Nat Wolff (Paper Towns), and Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws).

Murder at Yellowstone City premieres in theaters and on digital/on demand on June 24. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

The once peaceful and booming Yellowstone City has fallen on hard times, but when a local prospector strikes gold, things seem to be turning around. Any hope is soon shattered when the prospector is found dead and the Sheriff quickly arrests a mysterious newcomer. But nothing is so simple in this sleepy western town, and more than a few of the locals have secrets to keep and reasons to kill. As the brutal murders continue, pitting neighbor against neighbor, Yellowstone City goes down a bloody path to a final showdown that not all will survive.

