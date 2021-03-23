Gravitas Ventures has released a trailer for the comedic thriller Murder Bury Win, and while you may not have heard of anyone in this low-budget indie, the premise is certainly intriguing.

The film follows three friends who have created a board game -- Murder Bury Win -- and they think it has what it takes to become a bestseller on the indie charts. When their attempt to crowdfund fails, a mysterious man makes them an offer: he will publish their game on the condition that he takes credit as the sole creator and owner.

After a dispute over the gaming rights leaves them with a body on their hands, the young men realize that the freak accident looks suspiciously like murder. With few options remaining, they look to their game for guidance, since its premise involves how to murder someone and get rid of the body.

Murder Bury Win marks the feature directorial debut of Michael Lovan, who also wrote the script and produced the indie film, which stars Mikelen Walker, Erich Lane, Henry Alexander Kelly, Craig Cackowski and Brian Slaten. It will be released on VOD on April 27.

This movie may look like it was made on the cheap, but Gravitas' acquisitions team has surprised me before with its eye for rising talent, so maybe it's worth a look. Check out the trailer below and have a look for yourself. If nothing else, you may learn some tips on how to dispose of a corpse.

