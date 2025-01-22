During the Golden Age of Hollywood, when the studio system tightly controlled all means of production and distribution, it was easy for films to vanish from cultural memory both figuratively and literally, as damaged and unprotected film reels resulted in a colony of lost films from this era. With the advent of B-movies, less regarded films attached alongside A-pictures, the hard work accomplished by various cast and crew members was slowly fading away.

Thanks to champions of the art form like Martin Scorsese, who established the non-profit, The Film Foundation, to preserve and restore classic cinema, more films from decades and centuries past have the chance to reach contemporary audiences. Even without his charitable work, Scorsese's outspoken cinephilia has raised the profile of countless films, including Murder by Contract, a mean, lean, and utterly gripping noir that left a profound impact on the Taxi Driver director.

'Murder by Contract' Is a Tight Noir About a Methodical, Existential Assassin

Image via Columbia Pictures

In the 1950s, film noirs were all the rage in Hollywood. The genre, often following a hard-boiled detective investigating an ominous, constantly-shifting plot under the guise of a duplicitous femme fatale, spoke to post-WWII malaise and hushed distrust of the government. They tapped into the underbelly of society, making them the ideal platform to popularize the anti-hero archetype long before prestige television made these morally gray protagonists a household name. While the noirs by Billy Wilder and John Huston received most of the mass acclaim, there were plenty of B-pictures that exercised the same muscles on a tighter budget and intimate scope, such as Murder by Contract. Directed by Irving Lerner, the 1958 crime thriller follows a methodical and uber-professional contract killer, Claude (Vince Edwards), hired by two associates of a crime boss. Claude's unsentimental approach to his work is tested when he learns that his next target is a woman, Billie (Caprice Toriel), who is set to testify against the crime boss.

What if Robert Bresson directed a hitman movie in the vein of Jean-Pierre Melville's Le Samouraï or David Fincher's The Killer? That's the best and most complimentary shorthand description of Murder by Contract. The film captures Bresson's minimalist and streamlined style and the procedural coolness of future contract killer stories. Similar to Dashiell Hammett's character construction, we know very little about Claude's interiority. We only understand him through his actions, which define his life and career, from his exercise regimes to exploring the adjacent environment of his targets. At 81 minutes, Murder by Contract is an exceptional demonstration of spare style. Akin to Tom Cruise's deeply reflective but ruthless assassin in Michael Mann's Collateral, Claude interprets the world through an existential lens. He exhibits a disaffected worldview, but his unflinching and calculated approach to planning and executing assassinations attempts to suppress these anxieties on his part.

Martin Scorsese's 'Taxi Driver' Pays Homage to 'Murder by Contract'