The Big Picture Dive into WWII with William Moseley and Kelsey Grammer in Maverick Film's Murder Company.

Grammer shines as a tough sergeant, leading a unit of soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division on a dangerous mission behind enemy lines.

Director Shane Dax Taylor brings his action expertise to this based-on-a-true-story war film, promising a thrilling, authentic experience on July 5.

D-Day awaits William Moseley and Kelsey Grammer in a new poster and set of images Collider can exclusively share for the upcoming war film, Murder Company from Maverick Film. Set in the heart of World War II during the famous Normandy invasion of 1944, it follows a mixed unit of American soldiers on a daring, top-secret mission that has yet to be formally recognized or recorded. Their task was to sneak behind enemy lines with a member of the French resistance to eliminate a Nazi target of vital importance. The images offer a look at the whole squad together, including Pooch Hall, Gilles Marini, and Joe Anderson, as they head out on an operation as dangerous as it is thrilling.

Grammer, best known for his comedy work in Cheers, The Simpsons, and his classic spin-off sitcom Frasier, takes a turn as Haskel, who appears to be a hard-nosed sergeant from the 82nd Airborne Division in our exclusive stills. His fellow soldiers hail from the same unit, though the members each come from either the Easy, Able, or Dog Companies. Due to the sheer importance and sensitivity of the mission, he takes tight command of the situation to ensure success and is more than willing to pull out his sidearm when in a predicament. The Chronicles of Narnia veteran Moseley plays Southern, who pairs up with Coolidge (Hall) and prepares to ambush their enemy in another image, though the duo's tour through France isn't a walk in the park, especially when Southern finds himself strung up in a trap. Other shots highlight the nature and danger of the situation as they introduce Verrill (Wiles) and a bloodied Daquin (Marini).

Murder Company comes at a perfect time since the 80th anniversary of D-Day, June 6, is right around the corner. It also coincidentally follows in the footsteps of another incredible true story about a secret British espionage operation during WWII that helped undermine the Nazi war effort — Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. To create a feeling of authenticity, this latest war story based on true events was shot entirely in Europe and, as Maverick Film president Richard Switzer said after the first image was shared, it promises wall-to-wall action as the unit gets closer to their target.

Who Is Behind 'Murder Company'?

After a year in which he helmed the Malin Åkerman-led rom-com The Christmas Classic and the Luke Wilson and Dolph Lundgren action flick The Best Man, Shane Dax Taylor took the reins for Murder Company. He has no shortage of experience in the action genre, with titles like Isolation and Close Range on his resume, though he also notably directed the 2010 drama Bloodworth starring Val Kilmer, Kris Kristofferson, and Hilary Duff. Joining him on the team is writer Jesse Mittelstadt, whose most recent credit was on the 2022 Tubi original horror Tow featuring genre icon Kane Hodder.

Murder Company storms into select theaters and onto digital platforms on July 5. Check out the exclusive images above and the film's poster below.