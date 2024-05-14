The Big Picture The first trailer for Murder Company shows the covert WWII battalion headed into enemy territory on a mission.

The movie stars Kelsey Grammer, William Mosely, and Gilles Marini.

Murder Company premieres on July 5.

Murder Company, in the wake of releasing the first images of the film, has just dropped its first trailer which introduces an intense, action-packed story set during the Normandy invasion of 1944. Starring William Moseley and Kelsey Grammer, the upcoming wartime drama explores a covert mission that has remained largely unknown, up until this point. The film follows a diverse unit of American soldiers assigned to a secret operation behind enemy lines. Their mission is to eliminate a key Nazi target with the assistance of a member of the French resistance. The trailer hints at the camaraderie and challenges faced by the courageous group.

Grammer, known for his roles in Cheers, The Simpsons, and Frasier, portrays Haskel, a hard-nosed sergeant from the 82nd Airborne Division. The trailer goes a long way to show Haskel's determination as he leads his men from the Easy, Able, and Dog Companies through the dangerous mission. His leadership is firm, and he's depicted as willing to draw his sidearm when necessary. Meanwhile, Moseley, perhaps best for his role in The Chronicles of Narnia, plays Southern. He teams up with Coolidge, played by Pooch Hall, in a high-stakes ambush depicted in the film's images. Their journey through France takes a perilous turn when Southern is caught in a trap laid by the enemy. Additional members of the cast include the likes of James Wiles as Verrill and Gilles Marini as the injured Daquin, clearly demonstrating the dangers faced by the squad on the mission.

The release of Murder Company coincides with the upcoming 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6. This film follows the trend of recent WWII stories, such as Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which also focuses on secret operations that impacted the Nazi war effort. To help boost the film's authenticity, Murder Company was filmed entirely in Europe, following in the footsteps of those who came before us.

Behind the Scenes of 'Murder Company'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Director Shane Dax Taylor, known for The Christmas Classic and The Best Man, brings his experience in action filmmaking to Murder Company. Taylor's previous work includes action films like Isolation and Close Range, as well as the drama Bloodworth. Joining him is writer Jesse Mittelstadt, who recently wrote the 2022 Tubi horror film Tow, featuring genre veteran Kane Hodder.

Murder Company will be available in select theaters and on digital platforms starting July 5. Check out the trailer above.