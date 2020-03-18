The Trailer for ‘Murder House Flip’ Made My Soul Leave My Body

Do you like shows about home renovations but also think the topic of homicide should be discussed with the tact and subtly of a sledgehammer breaking through drywall? Fantastic news for you today, my very peculiar friend, because Quibi just debuted the first trailer for Murder House Flip, the home renovation series that exclusively focuses on properties that played home to grisly murders.

“Murder and makeover usually don’t go together,” says host Joelle Uzyel in the trailer. That is true. No matter what, you cannot argue this fact.

Ya know, casually writing about pop culture has been strange in the age of the coronavirus so I’m actually kind of grateful for Murder House Flip, a show that 100% feels like it should be playing in the background of a post-apocalyptic dystopia. Every second of this trailer feels like it could be interrupted by the notice that all crime is now legal for 12 hours. Season 3 of Murder House Flip is going to cover the homes left vacant by contestants who died in the real-life Hunger Games. To be clear, I’m going to watch every single episode. The moment some completely deadpan homeowner said “to afford to live by the beach, we had to buy a house where a guy chopped his wife up” my soul left my body and I knew Quibi had an extremely morbid hit on its hands.

Check out the trailer below. Murder House Flip, along with 50 other Quibi originals, debuts with the service on April 6.

Here is the official synopsis for Murder House Flip: