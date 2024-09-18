It's hard to deny that procedurals are the bread and butter of cable TV. From the long-running Law & Order: SVU to the latest edition of True Detective (which featured an Emmy-winning performance from Jodie Foster), this genre never gets old. However, that doesn't mean that any case-of-the-week project will easily get audiences onboard after a pilot episode. To retain viewership, especially in the era of streaming, a series must be able to bring a fresh take on a popular storytelling style. There has to be an aspect of a procedural that is different from the rest, whether it is a lie-detecting expert (as is the case in Lie to Me) or an independent consultant with a psychic link (like The Mentalist). Murder in a Small Town, FOX's new show based on L. R. Wright's novels, doesn't have a cop with a "superpower" like the ones aforementioned, nor does it feature an elaborate murder mystery conceit. The series has a slow-burn start, making it difficult to tell if the stakes will continue to be low throughout the season.

What Is 'Murder in a Small Town' About?

The series begins with an elderly man named Carlyle Burke (R.H. Thomson) lying dead on his living room floor with a pool of blood under his head. The opener hints at a homicide case, which we later know will be investigated by Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland, son of the late Donald Sutherland), a small-town sheriff who is still getting used to his new home.

While uncovering clues as to who might've killed the victim, the protagonist also opens his heart to the possibility of finding love again by hanging out with a local librarian called Cassandra Lee (Kristin Kreuk). Their first get-together over coffee is a tender introduction to their romance, with both being candid about their hardships finding someone new and unfiltered in the digital age. Cassandra even tells Karl that he doesn't look like his dating app picture and that is a good thing, possibly alluding to the fact that he is way more grounded and scruffy than his profile image. While their connection blooms, Karl becomes increasingly suspicious of George Wilcox (James Cromwell), believing that the person who saw the dead body before anyone else might be in fact guilty of said crime.

Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland's Chemistry Has Room to Grow

Image via FOX

Before inspecting what works and doesn't in the depiction of the investigation at hand, the show's pilot kicks off with Cassandra and Karl's meet-up. Their smooth conversation, glances at each other, and body language allows viewers to instantly buy into the idea that something is simmering between them. That is mostly due to Kreuk and Sutherland's chemistry from that interaction onward, making it believable that they are just two people in a tight-knit community looking for a companion to do life with. Kreuk's background in shows like Smallville and Beauty and the Beast, playing a romantic interest in both TV productions, really helps her slip into Cassandra's shoes with ease. Viewers who know the actress' work will be comfortable seeing her play a kindhearted and cheery librarian.

The character's bond with Karl progresses rather quickly for a procedural pilot, which oftentimes is more focused on the murder mystery than developing the relationship between its protagonists. Regardless, the onscreen couple is easy to root for and feels surprisingly candid. Much like what the character said about Karl's profile image, the pair is laidback and much less focused on appearances. They are just two people who clicked from the get-go in a small town that feels both welcoming and gloomy when death first strikes.

'Murder in a Small Town's First Case Is Predictable, But Endearing

When Carlyle's body is found, it is evident that someone with access to his house committed the crime. After all, there were no signs of forced entry, and it seemed like an item from the living room had gone missing, even though Karl was unsure what that might be. Given that there are only so many people who could've killed the victim, the reveal isn't as thrilling. After all, there is nothing that dissuades the viewer from the man they are most suspicious of, and that hurts the show's ability to stand out. The truth is that if you are looking for a whodunit set in a small town, with a nostalgic feel reminiscent of early 2000s TV, this title will do the trick. Yet, if you are hoping for a more puzzling investigation, where the clues that come up are always making the outcome of the killer that much harder to crack, Murder in a Small Town might be too slow and unappealing based on what happens in the pilot.

However, there is an aspect to this FOX production that makes it endearing. Instead of the series following a hunky cop who either has a bit of an attitude or a flirtatious demeanor, Karl does not fit the stereotypes usually tied to this genre. He is calm, caring, and a bit heartbroken over the fact that he only keeps in touch with one of his daughters. The protagonist also has an artistic vein, a talent he keeps hidden in the confines of his studio at home. This easygoing stance allows for the main character to be personable and is the unique aspect of this series.

Overall, the 90-minute introduction to showrunner Ian Weir's (known for writing the early 2000s family drama Edgemont) latest TV contribution has a predictable murder investigation, but a not-so-predictable lead. Karl isn't the average sheriff that you typically see in procedurals like this, and that is why he might be Murder in a Small Town's pull factor. Instead of keeping viewers guessing, the FOX original will likely become more of an evening comfort watch to tune in to. It has a pair easy to root for (with beloved actors playing the love interests), an understanding cop, and a setting that is lighthearted with occasional strokes of darkness when crime knocks on its door.

Murder in a Small Town premieres on September 24 at 9 PM ET on FOX.

Review Murder in a Small Town (2024) 6 10 Kristin Kreuk's latest series is better as a comfort watch than a whodunit procedural. Pros Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland have chemistry from first glance.

Sutherland's character doesn't fall within the typical characterization of a detective.

The series has room to grow as new crimes get investigated in each episode. Cons The pilot's murder mystery has predictable twists and turns.

It doesn't reinvent the wheel in a very saturated TV genre.

The FOX drama doesn't fully balance its comfort watch feel with its investigative storyline.

Murder in a Small Town (2024) Release Date September 24, 2024 Cast Rossif Sutherland , Kristin Kreuk , Mya Lowe , Aaron Douglas , Savonna Spracklin , Fritzy-Klevans Destine , Fiona Vroom , Dakota Guppy , Paloma Kwiatkowski , Gardiner Millar , Crystal Balint , Alisha Newton , James Cromwell , Jonathan Whitesell , Tammy Gillis , Aaron Pearl Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Ian Weir Character(s) Karl Alberg , Cassandra Mitchell , Corporal Edwina Yen , Sergeant Sid Sokolowski , Isabella Harbud , Constable Andy Kendrick , Phyllis , Holly Alberg , Bree , Callum Hingle , Dr. Olive Duval , Devon Travis , George Wilcox , Riley Erlandson , Bronwen Travis , Kenny Mac Expand

Watch on FOX