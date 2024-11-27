Fox’s Murder in a Small Town ended its Season 1 yesterday, November 26, with the “Sleep While I Sing” episode, which saw series hero Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) and his team continue with the investigation to find a possible serial killer in Gibsons. While the crime drama series is yet to be renewed for a second season, executive producer Jeff Wachtel already has plans for what’s to come, which he dished to TV Insider, beginning with a “deeper” backstory for Karl:

“Second season, we’re gonna have the opportunity to go deeper. The situation with Karl’s mom and his dad, Holly starts to ask, ‘Well, what’s up with Dad?’ quite early. They’re at an auction… and one of mom’s paintings [is for sale]. So yes, we’re going to do that.”

Murder in a Small Town Season 2 will also see Karl have a “much broader purview” as he takes on more responsibility. Plus, new staff, new people, and other ambitions come up while the season explores Cassandra's (Kristin Kreuk) past and the mindsets of the supporting characters like Sid (Aaron Douglas), Isabella (Savonna Spracklin), and Edwina (Mya Lowe).

Although viewers will learn more about the players in Murder in a Small Town Season 2, they should also expect a “season-long mystery, which will involve more than one killing.” Wachtel teased that it won’t be episode-specific; however, “both Karl and Cassandra will be kind of tracking it from different angles.” He added:

“There is going to be a little bit of a ‘Wait, this one and this one, which are unsolved over the last 10 years, kind of tie together,’ and it’s a bit of a surprise who the baddie is.”

Karl & Cassandra Will Be “At Odds” in 'Murder in a Small Town' Season 2

Karl and Cassandra have something coming up in a potential Murder in a Small Town Season 2, considering that they kissed and made up in the Season 1 finale. Wachtel revealed that the duo will “definitely get deeper and more committed” but will also be against each other because of their opinions. The EP previewed:

“She’s running for councilwoman. I don’t want to do spoiler alerts about that, but if she were to win that election, that might put her professionally at odds with her boyfriend. We’re going to introduce a new character who’s a bit of an antagonist, who’s a mayor in the town, who’s a bit of a stir-upper of things. So they’re both highly opinionated people and very committed to their vision of the betterment of the world, which is going to bring them up against each other. But most of the issues I think that we’re going to be looking at in Season 2 are not, ‘Do I love you?’ issues, but more, ‘This is how I see the world.'”

