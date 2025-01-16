This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Murder in a Small Town is officially getting a second season, according to Variety. Fox has renewed the Canadian crime drama for Season 2, just over a month after the first season concluded. Hailing from Ian Weir, the series is based on the Karl Alberg mystery book series by L.R. Wright.

The Fox series follows Karl Alberg (played by Rossif Sutherland), a Minneapolis-based detective who relocates to Gibsons, British Columbia, to serve as the quiet town’s new Chief of Police. However, the idyllic village (despite its picturesque exterior) bears its fair share of dark secrets — and it is now on Karl’s hands to solve multiple crimes that have continued to petrify such a beautiful town. In addition to Sutherland (known for his roles in Hyena Road, Three Pines, and Orphan: First Kill), Murder in a Small Town also stars Smallville’s Kristin Kreuk as Karl’s love interest Cassandra Lee.

What To Expect in ‘Murder in a Small Town’ Season 2?

Since the renewal announcement is still fresh, other details about the second season are still being kept close to the vest. However, executive producer Jeff Wachtel previously laid out his plans for Season 2, revealing to TV Insider last year that they will give Karl a “deeper” backstory should Season 2 ever happen. The show’s EP also teased that the second season would be a “season-long mystery, which will involve more than one killing,” though “both Karl and Cassandra will be kind of tracking it from different angles.”

Apart from Wachtel’s words, our knowledge of Season 2 is still thin. But considering how the first season has been performing so far, we can say for sure we’re in for a treat once Murder in a Small Town Season 2 arrives. The police procedural genre has long been part of the television terrain for as long as avid television fans can remember, with popular shows like Blue Bloods, NCIS, Criminal Minds, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Chicago P.D., The Rookie, and Law & Order: SVU, among many others. But thanks to the audience's insatiable thirst for thrill and mystery, the genre seems to be still thriving even up to this day. Murder in a Small Town, a self-professed “cozy” mystery series, currently boasts a 70% critics score on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes with a 75% audience score as of this writing.

Murder in a Small Town also features James Cromwell, Stana Katic, Aaron Douglas, and more. The first season is available to stream on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates about Season 2.

Murder in a Small Town Release Date September 24, 2024 Cast Rossif Sutherland , Kristin Kreuk , Mya Lowe , Aaron Douglas , Savonna Spracklin , Fritzy-Klevans Destine , Fiona Vroom , Dakota Guppy , Paloma Kwiatkowski , Gardiner Millar , Crystal Balint , Alisha Newton , James Cromwell , Jonathan Whitesell , Tammy Gillis , Aaron Pearl Seasons 1 Creator(s) Ian Weir Expand

Watch on Hulu