Guillermo del Toro is the king of weird horror. His unique vision has given fans some truly fantastical creatures; The Faun and the Pale Man from Pan’s Labyrinth, the Amphibian Man from The Shape of Water, and Hellboy from Hellboy being just a few. Creature features are del Toro’s bread and butter, but it’s rare nowadays, in an age of elevated horror, for a good old-fashioned monster movie to have a chance to shine. Such is the case for Alejandro Fadel’s 2018 Murder Me, Monster. An Argentinian film that’s gone criminally underrated due to difficulty streaming in the United States, Murder Me, Monster is a shockingly gritty horror movie that flawlessly blends its bizarre monster with grounded realism for maximum terror.

The Monster in ‘Murder Me, Monster’ Will Gross You Out

Image via Anti-Worlds Releasing

Murder Me, Monster is the perfect flick for those True Detective season 1 fans who wish the show went more into the cosmic horror of it all. Following Officer Cruz (Victor Lopez) as he investigates a killer who sexually assaults and decapitates women in a remote community, most of Murder Me, Monster is a slow-burning detective film. Peppered throughout the movie are glimpses of the killer who is anything but human. Rather than focusing its efforts on redirecting the audience’s attention to a possible human suspect, Murder Me, Monster teases its creature in the very first scene. Opening the film with the final moments of the first victim and the reveal of a monster killer establishes Murder Me, Monster’s unrelenting tone of supernatural dread. For the majority of the film, all the audience sees of the monster is a slimy, notably phallic-looking tentacle wrapping around the victims' throats from behind. This creature skulks around, stealthily attacking unsuspecting women and hiding from the viewer, as well.

Though the monster of Murder Me, Monster is disturbing to look at, it is its intelligence that makes the creature so frightening. Not just some animalistic fiend, the monster is smart, and uses its cleverness for malicious intent. The women of the film are tortured, and their bodies are desecrated with obvious glee by the monster, who in turn torments the men hunting it. When the monster is unveiled at the very end of the film, the audience flinches away from the viscerally nasty design, but it’s no worse than the trail of the purposeful horror it has left behind.

The Real-World Horror of ‘Murder Me, Monster’ Is Way Scarier Than Its Monster

Image via Anti-Worlds Releasing

Amidst the creature-feature creepiness, the gore and body horror surrounding the murdered women sneaks in a sobering reality. Murder Me, Monster does not shy away from showing the truly gruesome remains of the women. The special effects makeup goes above and beyond in demonstrating the cruelty of the monster. When Cruz listens to the medical examiner’s report for the first victim, the camera lingers on the bruised hand of the woman, peeking out from under the sheet. Coming so hot off the initial murder scene, with the dramatic tentacle strangulation, this quiet moment reframes the murder through a grounded realism. For all that there is a bizarre creature running around, violence against women is anything but a supernatural phenomenon. Before the reveal of the creature in full, the sneak-peaks are deliberately designed to look phallic. This imagery makes it impossible to look away from the real horror of Murder Me, Monster: violence against women.

With how unforgiving Murder Me, Monster is in showing its gore, it’s a relief that the film never shows the murders in full. The state the corpses are found in is stomach-turning enough. As is, Murder Me, Monster accurately conveys the weight of the horror without sliding into sexploitation territory. The discovery scenes feel immediate and visceral, but even more so, the reactions of the women’s loved ones keeps the film under a fog of dread that doesn’t let up once. The first woman’s husband is in a state of pure shock, hardly able to speak. After losing a loved one, Cruz falls into an agonizing depression that haunts him throughout the film. Lopez’s performance of wrecked mourning is so guttural and raw, the audience can't help but sympathize with him. The loss of these women ripples out, devastating everyone who loved them.

Trying to watch Murder Me, Monster in the United States has been a struggle. Not widely available on streaming networks, it has slipped under the radar of most English-speaking horror fans. It's a shame, too, because this film does what so few movies can. It combines a monster design so fantastical and unnerving it would do Guillermo del Toro proud with brutalist, real-world horror. At times, high art and surrealist, Murder Me, Monster keeps its story grounded with eerily recognizable horror.