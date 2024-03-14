The murder mystery formula never goes out of style, and Netflix's upcoming Bollywood film is a clear example. In Murder Mubarak (which loosely means "Congratulations on Murder") is an onscreen adaptation Anuja Chaujan's novel Club You to Death. In it, a high society group from New Delhi is suddenly linked to a murder investigation. Much like Knives Out, anyone from the bunch could've committed the crime, meaning that ACP Bhavani Singh (played by Pankaj Tripathi) must keep an eye on all the clues in order to solve the case. Given that the star-studded film will be streaming very soon, here is a detailed guide to everything we know about this crime dramedy.

When and Where Does 'Murder Mubarak' Come Out?

The Bollywood whodunnit arrives on Netflix on March 15, 2024. Since this is an original Netflix film, it won't be available to watch on other streaming platforms or movie theaters. In case you aren't a subscriber yet and are looking forward to this release, the streaming service has three monthly plans to choose from. The cheapest option is the plan with ads, which costs $6.99 per month. The standard plan (which costs $16.49 per month) allows users to watch content without ads, but it only applies to a maximum of two screens plus an additional member that doesn't live with you. Lastly, the premium plan allows for over four supported devices at a time, with Ultra HD quality, at a price rate of $20.99.

Is There a Trailer for 'Murder Mubarak'?

Yes, the trailer is already out, and it features a high society group that becomes major suspects in a murder investigation. ACP Bhavani Singh is tasked with uncovering the killer among the elite members of the Royal Delhi Club, who were present at the event where the murder took place. With so many people trying to cover up their tracks, Bhavani has a hard time trying to get to the bottom of the case, especially as an outsider. After all, despite this wealthy group looking like they would never get their hands dirty, someone from the bunch is guilty. Peppered with comedy and mystery, the Murder Mubarak trailer hints that no one is to be trusted in this investigation filled with twists and turns.

Who Stars in 'Murder Mubarak'?

Starting off with the person responsible for solving the case at hand, Pankaj Tripathi plays ACP Bhavani Singh in this upcoming film. Before this Netflix original, the actor starred as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the biopic Main Atal Hoon. He is also well-known for his acclaimed performances in films like Newton and Mimi, the latter leading him to win a National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting actor.

Sara Ali Khan, who has been making waves in the Bollywood scene, plays one of the elite members of the Royal Delhi Club. Prior to this role, the actress starred in the commercially successful rom-com called Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and in the Disney + thriller Ghosts. While she was working on Murder Mubarak, the actress was also on set of another upcoming film entitled Ae Watan Mere Watan. In an interview with Bollywood Hungma, Ali Khan spoke about her experience working in both projects:

“I think I am quite comfortable and I find these rooted characters that I have played and gotten love for before, quite intrinsic to the person that I am. I haven’t maybe played an urban, glamorous character before. It was interesting to be able to do something like that because one has done slightly rooted characters before. But, I was also shooting for Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak almost simultaneously. They have nothing in common, not even me.”

Other notable names in this ensemble are veterans Dimple Kapadia (Tenet) and Karishma Kapoor (Mentalhood), as well as Vijay Varma (Gully Boy), Sanjay Kapoor (Kal Ho Naa Ho), Aashim Gulati (Taj: Divided by Blood), Tisca Chopra (Like Stars on Earth), and Suhail Nayyar (Hotel Mumbai).

What Is 'Murder Mubarak' About?

Murder Mubarak (2024) During a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer turns a spotlight on an array of suspects. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye. Release Date March 15, 2024 Director Homi Adajania Cast Sara Ali Khan , Pankaj Tripathi , Karisma Kapoor , Dimple Kapadia , Tisca Chopra , Vijay Varma , Sanjay Kapoor , Tara-Alisha Berry Runtime 140 Minutes Main Genre Mystery Writers Anuja Chauhan , Gazal Dhaliwal , Suprotim Sengupta

Here is the official plotline, according to Netflix:

“Transports viewers into the heart of New Delhi’s high society. Where a series of strange events disrupt the peace and tranquillity of an elite club. As the glittering facade begins to crack, its members find themselves in a web of deception where loyalties are tested. And the line between innocence and guilt becomes increasingly blurred. Navigating this maze of lies, love, and hidden agendas is Pankaj Tripathi, portraying a relentless cop with his own odd tactics. He’s determined to expose the club members’ darkest secrets in this funny and entertaining whodunnit.”

Who Is Making 'Murder Mubarak'?

Homi Adajania is responsible for directing this whodunnit, and this is his first time working on a Netflix original. Prior to this project, the director and screenwriter put out several well-received films, including the psychological drama Being Cyrus and the comedy drama Angrezi Medium (which became the last film that Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan starred in). A commonality amongst all of Adajania's films is that he always partners with actor Dimple Kapadia, who is also part of the ensemble of this upcoming dramedy.

Ahead of Murder Mubarak's release, Adajania spoke with Film Companion about the most challenging part of adapting this murder mystery to the screen:

"The hardest part of pulling off a story like this is that you always have an audience that when they get into a murder mystery, and get onboard, they decide to become the detective. The idea of trying to double play with them, being obvious about who is the murderer, which is then too obvious, so where do you draw that line... This one is extremely convoluted, so it took me a while to wrap my head around it."

The film is also produced by Maddock Films, who have collaborated on other Netflix projects, including Dasvi and Mimi.