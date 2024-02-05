The Big Picture "Murder Mubarak" is a new Bollywood film featuring a star-studded cast of colorful characters as murder suspects.

Several colorful characters, played by equally interesting actors, are the prime murder suspects in the new Bollywood film Murder Mubarak, which roughly translates as “Congratulations on Murder” in Hindi and Urdu. Scheduled to be released on Netflix, the whodunnit is directed by Homi Adajania — a curious choice for this material, considering his past work — but its biggest attraction is perhaps is cast, which was introduced in the recently unveiled first teaser.

The minute-long teaser is narrated by a character, presumably the detective, played by the acclaimed Pankaj Tripathi, who asks, “What do killers look like?” After introducing each suspect turn by turn, he concludes, “Most killers don’t look like killers. They are ordinary men and women.” The teaser plays almost like a camera test, with each character performing a quick twirl of sorts as a rudimentary description is narrated. Sara Ali Khan plays someone described as a “South Delhi princess,” implying that she’s a rich heiress type. Vijay Varma plays a “deadly lover from Chandni Chowk,” which suggests that he comes from a different socio-economic class.

Sanjay Kapoor plays someone from royal lineage, and Dimple Kapadia plays an “eccentric, drunk artist,” while ‘90s Bollywood icon, Karisma Kapoor, makes a soft comeback, playing a character very close to her real self. Suhail Nayyar and Tisca Chopra round out the vibrant cast, as Tripathi’s character concludes his narration. Kapadia would probably be the most recognizable face to Western audiences; she was seen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet recently. Tripathi is best known for his acclaimed performance in a series of acclaimed dramas, and the wildly successful Prime Video series Mirzapur.

The 'Murder Mubarak' Cast Is Notable for Several Reasons

Ali Khan is one of the most popular young stars of her generation, and she was recently seen in the horror film Gaslight. Varma, on the other hand, broke out with the rap drama Gully Boy and recently starred as an abusive husband in the Netflix dark comedy Darlings. Kapoor was a bona-fide icon in the ‘90s; she hails from the “First Family of Bollywood,” and is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder sister and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin. The teaser doesn’t exactly reveal anything about the film’s plot, but establishes its pulpy tone.

Director Adajania broke out with the dark comedy Being Cyrus, which incidentally starred Ali Khan’s father, Saif Ali Khan. He also holds the bittersweet distinction of having directed the last-ever film starring the late Irrfan Khan, who passed away in 2020. Murder Mubarak is scheduled to debut on Netflix on March 15. You can watch the teaser here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.