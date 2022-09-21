Throw a stone and you’re bound to hit a new murder mystery released in film or television in the last few years. In 2022 alone, The Afterparty, Death on the Nile, See How They Run, and Glass Onion dominated screens big and small. While the 2019 feature Knives Out certainly helped to bring the murder mystery to new levels of modern fame, just two years before it debuted, Murder on the Orient Express drummed up big numbers at the box office. You don’t have to be a sleuth like Benoit Blanc to realize that murder mysteries are having a moment in modern pop culture…but why? Beyond just trying to make the Knives Out lightning strike twice, what led this subgenre to come roaring back to life after so many years out of the spotlight?

The renaissance of the murder mystery subgenre has doubtlessly been aided by how significantly absent these stories have been from mainstream pop culture for so long. Murder mysteries weren’t just gone from major movies and TV shows for a few years, it’s been decades since their golden age in either medium. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, as they say, and having the murder mystery be gone from pop culture for a pronounced length of time made their eventual return to the spotlight feel exciting. They had been gone long enough for audiences to feel like a comeback was overdue.

Murder Mysteries' Connection to Britain

The resurgence of these titles also owes a lot to a particular part of the world: Britain. This terrain is not the only one capable of producing murder mystery movies or TV shows, but thanks to authors like Agatha Christie, Britain is forever intertwined with the most popular examples of this subgenre. British media has often been able to cross over in popularity in America, but it’s never been easier than in the last decade. Pop culture properties like Downton Abbey and streamers like AcornTV and Britbox have put British programming and stories at the forefront of many people’s minds.

With Britain’s renewed presence in American pop culture, audiences in this territory were bound to also have a reappreciation of the murder mystery. Plus, streaming services like Acorn TV make it clear just how many murder mysteries are already readily available to viewers, with plenty available mysteries ready to be explored and solved. This makes the period of time when murder mysteries were lacking all the more noticeable. However, the sudden ubiquity of murder mysteries in the modern pop culture landscape could totally be seen as a byproduct of Britain’s pop culture being more noticeable than ever to American consumers. Once you start tapping into British entertainment, you’re bound to find something connected to murder mysteries.

Stories That Reflect Our World

On a darker note, the chaos of the real world has also played a part in making the murder mystery seem more enticing than ever. Earth has always been riddled with systemic problems and widespread violence, but those qualities are inescapable in the world of social media. You can open up your phone and immediately get a barrage of news articles alerting you to some new genocide happening on another continent or the latest atrocities committed by an American politician. It’s impossible to escape our planet’s innate unpredictability and, just like in any time of crisis, people tend to turn to pop culture to help soothe their frazzled nerves.

Murder mysteries, then, are the perfect balm for a world that’s unavoidably chaotic. The very fact that these stories are predicated on murder, for starters, makes them ideal for modern audiences. These tales acknowledge the presence of violence and how randomly people can just die at any given moment. However, while occupying some parts of reality, murder mysteries also bring someone like Hercule Poirot or Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to come in and solve the case. This is where the irresistible escapism of the murder mystery to modern viewers enters the picture. They combine the darker elements of our lives with a heroic figure who can come in at the very end, spell out all the clues, bring order to chaos, and then ensure that the bad guys are locked away forever. These elements of the murder mystery have always been intoxicating to people, but they’re especially potent and relevant in the modern world.

Ensemble Casts

It doesn’t hurt that these projects lend themselves innately to big ensemble casts. Sprawling lists of characters in a murder mystery are a must-have for any proper entry in this subgenre since that affords countless opportunities for twists and turns as to who’s really the killer. Everything from Knives Out to the board game, Clue​​​​​​, has reflected this norm. In any era, a boon for murder mysteries would no doubt ensure a lot of prominent ensemble casts. But the murder mystery’s tendency to bring together so many recognizable actors in one place is particularly relevant to the modern cinema scene and especially its marketing proclivities.

In the last five years, movie studios seemed to have responded to constant observations of “the death of the movie star” by turning instead to jam-packed ensemble casts. Maybe one person can no longer sell a movie…but stuffing a poster full of recognizable faces might be enough to get people interested. General mainstream movies like Bullet Train and the Avengers movies have been adopting this approach with aplomb, but it’s a marketing tactic that’s tailor-made for the murder mystery. These films are always going to feature countless characters, why not have them be played by recognizable celebrities? The murder mystery movie is a better fit than ever for what Hollywood considers bankable entertainment.

The Nostalgia Machine

Then, of course, there’s good old-fashioned nostalgia, which is a more powerful drug than anything else in the modern cinematic scene. People have fond memories of watching classic murder mystery movies in years past or even just having other wistful connections to the subgenre like constantly playing Clue with their loved ones. Even though the very basic concept of this subgenre is rooted in grisly murders, people can still have a warm and fuzzy attachment to these narratives that ensures dropping a new murder mystery like Glass Onion is bound to get people’s attention. Of course, nostalgia is not the entire doughnut-hole explanation for why murder mysteries are resurging in pop culture. It is “not whole at all” and just part of a larger collection of doughnut holes that help explain why we can’t get enough of 21st-century murder mysteries.