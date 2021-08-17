Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are nearing deals to return for Murder Mystery 2, which Jeremy Garelick has just signed on to direct for Netflix.

The original 2019 movie saw Sandler and Aniston playing a married couple framed for murder while on vacation. Deadline broke the news about Garelick's hiring, adding that Netflix is fast-tracking production on the sequel, which is expected to shoot in Paris and the Caribbean. And let's be honest, you don't hire a director and fast-track a sequel if the original stars aren't coming back, right?

James Vanderbilt wrote the screenplay and Garelick will do a polish on the script, having previously written Aniston's hit film The Break-Up. More than 30 million people watched at least two minutes of Murder Mystery during its first weekend on Netflix, leading to a four-week estimate of 73 million. That's a lot of eyeballs, especially for an original title that isn't also an action movie.

I've known Garelick for a while now -- we had lunch on the day that his directorial debut The Wedding Ringer hit theaters -- and he's a sharp, savvy guy who also happens to be very funny. It was Garelick who teamed with Mickey Liddell's LD Entertainment banner to launch the production company American High, which then bought an abandoned high school in upstate New York to use for the provocative teen comedies in which the company specializes. These include the Hulu movies The Binge and Big Time Adolescence, as well as the streamer's upcoming release Sex Appeal. Garelick, who also produced The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise for Hulu, is represented by UTA and Morris Yorn.

I happened to enjoy Murder Mystery, which was something of a guilty pleasure in the eyes of this reporter, who has long had a soft spot for Sandler. If he and Aniston are willing to set sail on a new adventure to Paris and the Caribbean, I'm down to check it out, let's just hope one of them doesn't wind up the victim in Act 1. Netflix just shelled out big bucks for another murder mystery -- Knives Out 2 -- so perhaps this genre is simply bringing in the views. All I know is, I preferred Murder Mystery to the first Knives Out movie, so if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

