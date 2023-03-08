The Spitzes are back and ready to take some much-needed time off in a new clip for Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2. Arriving on the streamer on March 31, 2023, the feature will catch audiences up on what Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston) have been up to since cracking the case in 2019’s Murder Mystery. With the romantic backdrop of the wedding of their good pal the Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar), the duo will soon find themselves embroiled in another whodunnit, but with more experience under their belts, the pair will be moving from amateur sleuths to professional detectives on their latest case.

The new clip reveals the moment that Nick and Audrey arrive at the gorgeous island for the destination wedding. Touching down in class, we see the happily married couple hop out of a helicopter with champagne in hand. Blown away by the stunning, waterfall-filled, and lush locale, the Spitzes are immediately greeted by the Maharajah who introduces them to his bride-to-be, Claudette Joubert (Mélanie Laurent). After a comical bit of confusion on the greeting customs, the clip cuts out to reveal the logo and release date for the return of one of Netflix’s most talked about now franchises.

Back in the first film, we met Nick as an NYPD officer trying his best to become a detective while Audrey worked at a hair salon and served as an armchair investigator in her free time - delving into all the murder mystery books she could get her hands on. A hop, skip and a jump into the future and now the couple runs their own agency where they work as private investigators. After working themselves to the bone, the Spitzes are thrilled to receive an invite from the Maharaja who is celebrating his nuptials on a remote island. Excited about a new adventure together and the chance to reunite with some old friends, the Spitzes jump on the opportunity, but when the Maharajah is kidnapped at his own wedding, Nick and Audrey will need to snap out of vacation mode and back into detective mode to get the job done and bring their friend back safely.

'Murder Mystery 2' Will Feature New and Returning Faces

Along with Aniston, Sandler, and Akhtar, John Kani (Black Panther) will also be returning to the world of Murder Mystery to reprise his role of Colonel Ulenga. As audiences of the original film will know, it’s the ensemble performances that really pull the story together, and viewers can expect to see the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang), Annie Mumolo (Bad Moms), Mark Strong (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Enrique Arce (Money Heist), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B), and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) filling out the call sheet. The original film’s writer James Vanderbilt returns to pen the script with Jeremy Garelick serving as director.

Pack your bags and don’t forget your detective caps to solve the crime alongside Audrey and Nick when Murder Mystery 2 arrives on Netflix on March 31. Check out the first-look clip below.