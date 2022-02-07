Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's recent Instagram posts reveal Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 has officially started production. This morning, Aniston posted a photo of herself and Sandler posing together at the beach in front of the ocean. The picture is followed by a brief video that features cheerful music playing while a masked cast and crew dance around a set surrounded by palm trees. Sandler also makes an appearance in the video. The post, which can be seen via both Aniston and Sandler's profiles, is accompanied by a caption that reads "Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery 2".

Murder Mystery 2 was announced back in October 2019. The screenplay is written by James Vanderbilt, just like its predecessor. However, Jeremy Garelick is replacing Workaholics alum Kyle Newacheck as director. Garelick is known for directing the comedy films The Wedding Ringer and The Binge, as well as co-founding the production company, American High, which operates outside an actual middle school building. Sandler, Aniston, Adeel Akhtar and John Kani return for a second dose of Murder Mystery, while being joined by newcomers Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva. The plot is currently under wraps, but the original told the story of a couple who get framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire while on vacation.

At the time of its release in June 2019, Murder Mystery had the largest opening weekend of all time for the streamer. Murder Mystery is also the 5th most-watched Netflix original film and Sandler's most successful film on the platform, so it was a no-brainer decision to green-light a sequel. The film was not nearly as popular with critics as it was with audiences, receiving a rotten score of 45 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Image via Netflix

Murder Mystery 2 is part of a distribution deal between Sandler and Netflix, which has already produced the movies The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, Hubie Halloween, and the original Murder Mystery. Upcoming movies that are also part of the deal include Hustle and Home Team.

Since the film just recently started shooting, a release date of late 2022 seems likely, but nothing regarding the release date has officially been announced yet. Check out the official set photo and video for Murder Mystery 2 below:

